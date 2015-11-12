EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks snap 4-day losing streak, currencies fight to hold onto gains

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emerging equities snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, thanks to a strong performance by Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks but currencies struggled to hold onto recent gains against the dollar.

A 2.4 percent rally in Hong Kong stocks, the best daily showing in five weeks, helped lift MSCI’s benchmark emerging equity index 0.3 percent.

Later on Thursday MSCI will announce the results of a semi-annual index review which should see the addition of around 14 U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, such as internet giants Alibaba and Baidu, to the main emerging markets index.

Broadly however, markets were marking time before speeches by several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers who could provide clues about the interest rate trajectory even though investors have adjusted to the likelihood of a December rate rise.

“We have had a bit of volatility because of the Fed but the uncertainty is still out there and I‘m afraid it is not going to go away as the discussion will just switch to how high rates will go and the pace of that rise,” said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Other markets were mixed, with mainland China shares retreating around 1 percent but Turkish and Polish markets gaining 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

In bond markets, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry is preparing to issue new eurobonds to investors who participated in its debt restructuring programme.

“Trading will restart so there might be some potential for further tightening,” said Szabo.

To date, however, Russia has refused to accept the terms of the restructuring for a $3 billion bond due in December.

“If no solution is reached to convince Russia to participate ... it seems likely that the IMF Board ... would move ahead and allow lending to countries in arrears,” said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Kiev on Thursday to assess the progress made under its $17.5 billion bailout programme.

On currency markets, the South African rand and Turkish lira struggled to hold on to gains made after two days of U.S. dollar easing. The rand slipped 0.2 percent, but was still off a record low hit on Monday, whilst the lira was flat.

The Russian rouble retreated 0.3 percent against the dollar and Moscow shares slipped 0.9 percent, pressured by persistent low oil prices.

The Zambian kwacha gained over 4 percent against the dollar after the central bank sold dollars to support it. On Tuesday the kwacha had dipped to a record low, hampered by a fall in the price of copper, one of Zambia’s key exports.

Serbia, Chile and Peru are largely expected to keep interest rates steady ahead of the Fed’s December meeting. South Korea held rates at 1.5 percent for a fifth straight month and the Philippines kept rates at 4 percent.

