EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks snap 9-day losing streak, currencies gain

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks bounced back on Tuesday following nine straight days of losses as some investors deemed the sell-off to be overdone, though China’s yuan hit a fresh 4-1/2 year low.

Lifted by bourses in Asia, emerging Europe and Russia, MSCI’s broadest emerging market stock index rose 0.8 percent after having lost 6.6 percent since early December.

Turkish stocks chalked up some of the biggest gains, jumping 2.6 percent - their biggest daily rise since early November. In Russia, both dollar- and rouble denominated indexes rose around 2 percent, their biggest daily gain in three weeks or more.

Stocks in Warsaw added 1.2 percent, rising off the 6-1/2-year low hit on Monday, while bourses in Athens and Prague rose around 0.8 percent .

“This is a bit of a bounce-back from the selloff we saw yesterday,” said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Meanwhile currencies inched higher almost across the board as the dollar index slipped 0.23 percent ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to deliver the first U.S. interest rate rise since 2009.

South Africa’s currency extended Monday’s recovery to gain 0.7 percent against the dollar while government bond yields continued to fall across the curve following the appointment of the widely respected Pravin Gordhan as finance minister on Sunday.

With oil prices gaining some 2 percent, Russia’s rouble traded flat against the greenback following two days of falls .

Meanwhile, China’s yuan hit a fresh 4-1/2-year low after the central bank set its lowest daily guidance rate in more than four years for a second day in a row. Traders anticipated the yuan would fall further.

Currencies across central and eastern Europe also firmed slightly against the euro. Hungary’s forint was a touch stronger before a central bank meeting which is expected to keep interest rates on hold but may decide on further unconventional measures to push long-term market interest rates lower.

Meanwhile Poland’s zloty strengthened 0.2 percent while benchmark 10-year bonds stayed on a rollercoaster with yields touching a 5-1/2-month highs before retreating again.

Polish assets have been under extra pressure from a government change last month, given concern that the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) may increase the budget deficit and primary bond sales.

