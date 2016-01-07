EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese equity, FX turmoil sends emerging assets into tailspin

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A renewed Chinese equity rout and an acceleration in yuan depreciation sent broader emerging currency and equity markets plunging on Thursday with the latter hitting new 6-1/2-year troughs and many currencies at record lows.

Chinese mainland shares tumbled around 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker for the second time in a week after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) guided the yuan to its lowest level since March 2011.

The bank set its daily yuan guidance rate 0.5 percent weaker than the previous fix - the biggest drop since a near 2 percent devaluation in August. The offshore yuan also hit its weakest level since trading started in 2010.

Peter Kinsella, head of emerging markets strategy at Commerzbank, said data showing the biggest annual fall in Chinese foreign exchange reserves on record in 2015, suggested a change in policy was needed.

“It could be that they are realising interventions are futile - there is no point throwing good money after bad - and letting the currency weaken a little bit,” he said.

This reignited fears in some quarters that China was aiming for a competitive devaluation, pushing other Asian currencies to multi-month lows.

The Korean won hit its weakest against the dollar since Sept. 8 before suspected intervention by authorities induced a partial recovery, whilst Malaysia’s ringgit dipped to its weakest since Oct. 2 after worse-than-expected trade data.

Chinese regulators also unveiled new rules to restrict selling by big shareholders to not more than 1 percent of a listed company’s share capital every three months.

The China turmoil, fed into oil and commodity prices too, triggering a stampede out of risk assets, with MSCI’s benchmark emerging equity index sliding 2.5 percent to the lowest since July 2009.

With a stronger dollar and sub-trend growth in both emerging and developed markets, Kinsella said it was not surprising there was a ripple effect across other markets.

“What you are seeing is concern about a more aggravated Chinese slowdown, which will impact EM manufactured goods exporters and commodity exporters alike,” he said. “The yuan move was expected, but it’s come sooner than people expected.”

The South African rand fell over 2 percent to a new record low after a survey showed private sector activity shrank at a faster pace in December, whilst the Turkish lira hit its weakest level since early October.

Brent crude oil futures fell more than 4 percent, touching an intraday low of $32.16 a barrel.

This added to selling pressure on Middle East bourses, with both Dubai and Saudi down around 3 percent, the latter touching fresh three-year lows. Qatar also slumped over 3 percent.

The Saudi riyal fell sharply against the U.S. dollar in the forward foreign exchange market to a near record low, with one year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards touching 825 points in volatile trade.

The bearish mood was accentuated by surveys showing business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector slowed to a 40-month low in December. Growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector slowed to its lowest since the survey began in August 2009.

“This reinforces our long-held view that growth will slow by more than the consensus expects in 2016,” said Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at Capital Economics, adding activity had been hit by government attempts to tighten fiscal policy.

The Russian rouble also lost ground against the dollar, down 1.4 percent to its weakest since December 2014. Russian markets are closed for Orthodox Christmas.

Eastern European bourses too were hammered in the general sell off, led by a 2.4 percent fall in Poland, which touched seven-year lows. The Budapest bourse was down more than 1 percent as the region took its cue from heavy losses in Western European markets

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)