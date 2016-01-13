EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rally after China trade data beats expectations

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Emerging equities rallied on Wednesday after better-than-expected Chinese trade data, whilst a rise in the oil price after eight days of selling lifted beaten-down Russian and Gulf stock markets.

China’s total trade fell far less than expected in December, with exports outperforming many of its regional peers. But crude imports hit a record high and copper imports were the second highest on record, tempering fears of a sharp growth slowdown.

Investors returned to selected markets after two weeks of selling, lifting the benchmark emerging equity index 1.2 percent.

The Chinese yuan eased slightly although the central bank kept its daily guidance rate steady in a bid to stop the currency’s slide and put the squeeze on offshore sellers of the currency.

“Things are looking a bit better because of China - not just the export numbers but also the actions it took by intervening on FX and stocks,” said Sebastien Barbe, head of EM strategy at Credit Agricole. But he added that because there were still underlying concerns of a deceleration in China, the relief rally would remain fragile.

Asian currencies and stocks generally benefited from the Chinese data, with the Malaysian ringgit and Korean won both advancing against the dollar.

Hong Kong and Korean stocks were up more than 1 percent, but Chinese mainland shares ended the day 2 percent lower.

A rise in oil prices to over $31 a barrel after more than a week of selling lifted Saudi Arabia’s equity index 0.3 percent after it posted its lowest close since 2011 on Tuesday. Dubai’s bourse rose around 0.2 percent.

Russian stocks rose around 1 percent although finance minister Anton Siluanov said Russia needed an oil price of $82 per barrel to balance its budget. This year’s budget is based on an oil price of $50 a barrel.

The rouble also firmed around 1 percent against the dollar after declining steadily since the start of the year.

The Kazakh tenge slipped to a fresh record low of 366.54 per dollar before rebounding 0.6 percent. Lawmakers loyal to Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev have asked him to call a snap parliamentary election before discontent over economic hardship rises.

The one-year U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal forward remained elevated at around 970 after crashing through the key 1,000 level on Tuesday.

Barbe said the oil volatility would cap risk appetite for emerging markets in general, not just for oil producers.

“If oil stabilises at low levels it’s bad for exporters, but the current volatility and uncertainty is not good for anyone as we don’t know if oil will go to $25 or to $45.”

Tensions between Russia and Turkey continued to run high after Turkish authorities detained three Russian nationals suspected of links with Islamic State following a suicide bomb attack in Istanbul.

But Turkish stocks rose 1 percent, whilst the lira firmed 0.7 percent against the dollar. The South African rand rallied 1.3 percent.

The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint rebounded from Tuesday’s one-year lows against the euro. On Tuesday, Hungary unveiled further unconventional measures to boost demand for government bonds, removing a major risk to the forint.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)