EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary bond yields, forint fall amid broader EM losses

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The prospect of more monetary policy easing pushed the Hungarian forint lower on Wednesday and fuelled a sharp tumble in bond yields, while the rand also slipped before what is seen as a make-or-break budget for South Africa.

Weaker crude prices brought renewed pressure on most other emerging assets after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stocks.

MSCI’s emerging equity index fell for the second day straight after 6 percent gains over the previous week. While Chinese mainland shares closed higher, Hong Kong-listed H-shares slumped more than 1 percent .

Dubai, Saudi and Qatari stocks fell around 1 percent

while Russian shares tanked 1 percent and the rouble slipped 0.4 percent to the dollar.

The forint fell 0.8 percent, retreating further from recent nine-month highs against the euro after the central bank flagged more policy easing ahead.

Hungarian bonds rallied after Wednesday’s statement and yields fell again around 10 basis points across the curve after central banker Marton Nagy said he could not exclude cutting the bottom of the interest rate corridor into negative territory.

“Yesterday’s meeting strengthens our view that the central bank will cut rates from 1.35 percent to 1 percent by mid-year; we see the forint at 325 by year-end,” Commerzbank analysts said. The currency is trading at 310 per euro at present.

Analysts at JPMorgan suggested the central bank would home in on the front-end of the yield curve. It has already cut the amounts that can be placed in short-term deposits with it, and many believe this will be extended.

“The potential easing option of limiting amounts that could be placed on three-month deposit at the central bank could be particularly effective in pushing short-end implied yields lower and instigating a considerable sell-off in forint,” JPM wrote.

South Africa was also in focus, with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan due to present the three-year budget at 1200 GMT. Investors are watching to see what cost-cutting, revenue-raising measures Gordhan can unveil to ward off the threat of the sovereign rating tumbling into junk.

“It will be a key test for the re-appointed...Gordhan to regain fiscal credibility and avoid a downgrade to (junk) in the near term,” BNP Paribas said, predicting a rise in value added tax (VAT) and a narrowing of the fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent by 2018-2019.

Such an outcome would probably quell fears of a near-term downgrade to junk, they said, adding however that South African assets had largely priced this, limiting further rallies.

The rand is trading just off two-month highs versus the dollar, while stocks pulled back 1.3 percent.

A commitment to fiscal consolidation is also expected to help the South African bond curve to flatten further, driving down longer-dated yields. Ten- and 15-year yields have already fallen about 20 basis points this month.

Ukraine’s hryvnia currency slipped further, staying close to one-year lows.

Earlier in Asia, Singapore posted better-than-expected fourth quarter growth figures, allowing the dollar to rally 0.2 percent.

Emerging sovereign dollar bond yield spreads versus Treasuries rose above 500 basis points for the first time in a week.

