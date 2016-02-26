FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-China support signals lifts stocks, rand wilts
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-China support signals lifts stocks, rand wilts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* MSCI EM index rises 1 percent on G20, China signals
    * Rand falls again after drubbing earlier in the week
    * Eastern European stocks hit highest since start of year
    * Venezuela expected to scrape bond repayment, focus on H2

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose for
the first time in four days on Friday as signals from China that
it is readying another dose of economic medicine put the asset
class of course for a modest weekly gain.
    MSCI's 23-country emerging market index was up 1
percent in Europe as a G20 gathering of world finance leaders in
Shanghai provided a welter of reassuring comments, although
little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
    The standout message was from China's central bank chief,
Zhou Xiaochuan, who said Beijing still had the room and tools to
support the world's second largest economy and crucially that it
was not looking to push down the yuan. 
    "It is key for them (China) to convince the market that they
are not going to enter into a currency war," said head of
emerging market research at Credit Agricole, Sebastien Barbe.
    "The meeting is in China and they really want to make it
clear that they will play an active role in the stabilisation
(of markets)."
    Meanwhile, South Africa's rand, which took a drubbing
earlier in the week after its budget failed to dispel concerns
about its investment grade credit rating, started to wilt again
as political tension bubbled and the dollar found some traction.
    The rand was last down 0.3 percent at 15.6785 to the dollar
and not far from the 15.7645/dlr it had tumbled 3 percent to on
Wednesday.
    Eyes were also on Venezuela, one of the countries hardest
hit by the slump in oil prices, ahead of a $1.5 billion bond
 repayment later. 
    Government sources told Reuters earlier in the week that it
had the money to pay there are major concerns that even if it
makes this payment, its finances are so dire that it will
default later in the year when bigger bills are due.
  
    Of about $10 billion debt due throughout 2016, more than $4
billion, mainly of state oil company PDVSA, must be paid in
October and November. Credit default swaps show traders see a
more than 70 percent chance of default in the next year.
    President Nicolas Maduro says Venezuela will pay despite an
"economic war" against him.
    The weekly batch of investment flow data also made difficult
reading. 
    Emerging market funds saw their 17th straight week of
outflows with Chinese, Greek and Taiwanese stocks hit hardest
according to Morgan Stanley, although the scale of withdraws did
drop and EM bond funds saw marginal inflows. 
    Back in the live markets, eastern European and Russia stocks
continued their hot streak with the pan-regional MSCI index
 hitting its highest since the first trading day
of 2014.
    For standalone Russian indexes it was even longer. A 1
percent jump on the day took the rouble-denominated MICEX 
to its best level since November and the dollar-based IRTS
 jumped 2.7 percent. Romanian stocks saw their
second consecutive weekly rise of more than 3 percent.
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters                
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
         
                                                     on year    
           
 Morgan Stanley                   
 Emrg Mkt Indx    742.91    +7.56   +1.03   -6.45     
           
 Czech Rep            870.32    +4.65   +0.54   -8.99     
           
 Poland           1859.04   +20.87   +1.14   -0.01     
           
 Hungary           23550.91  +227.23   +0.97   -1.55     
           
 Romania           6470.39  +105.58   +1.66   -7.62     
           
 Greece              498.36   +14.38   +2.97  -21.06     
           
 Russia             766.20   +20.67   +2.77   +1.21     
           
 South Africa   43678.07  +935.16   +2.19   -4.63     
            
 Turkey          75937.49  +735.60   +0.98   +5.87     
           
 China             2767.21   +25.96   +0.95  -21.81     
           
 India           23154.30  +178.30   +0.78  -11.35     
           
                
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
          
                                   close   currency currency    
           
                                           % change % change    
           
                                                    in 2016     
          
 Czech Rep      27.06     27.05   -0.06    -0.24      
         
 Poland          4.36      4.35   -0.11    -2.29      
         
 Hungary       309.97    311.13   +0.37    +1.51      
         
 Romania         4.46      4.47   +0.09    +1.30      
         
 Serbia        123.34    123.48   +0.11    -1.52      
         
 Russia            74.95     75.29   +0.45    -2.67      
         
 Kazakhstan       348.25    350.00   +0.50    -2.23      
         
 Ukraine           27.05     27.00   -0.18   -11.45      
         
 South Africa      15.64     15.57   -0.50    -1.17      
         
 Kenya            101.60    101.70   +0.10    +0.59      
         
 Israel             3.89      3.90   +0.20    -0.13      
         
 Turkey             2.94      2.93   -0.28    -0.63      
         
 China              6.54      6.53   -0.07    -0.68      
         
 India             68.71     68.76   +0.07    -3.66      
         
 Brazil             3.95      3.95   +0.03    +0.15      
         
 Mexico            18.08     18.13   +0.24    -5.04      
         
                
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
           
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   493        -4    .08  6 79.88 1   
            
                
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.                
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
      
 close at 2130 GMT.                

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
