Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 2nd week of gains as June Fed hike recedes

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Sujata Rao
    LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks rose on Friday to
one-month highs and were set for a second straight week of gains
amid receding expectations for a June U.S. rate rise, while
South African assets were steady before a crucial ratings
review.
    Politics and sluggish economic growth are dogging emerging
markets, with the latest data showing Chinese services cooling
to three-month lows, raising expectations that Beijing will seek
to weaken the yuan. 
    The yuan touched five-year lows this week and has fallen for
five weeks in a row.
    South Africa faces its credit rating being cut to junk by
S&P Global later in the day. However the rand rose 0.2 percent
and bond yields touched two-week lows ,
benefiting from a weaker dollar and a perception that the
downgrade is mostly priced in.
    The dollar has pulled off two-month highs, with the
U.S. Federal Reserve now not expected to raise rates this month,
although jobs data later on Friday could change that view. 
    TD Securities analyst Cristian Maggio said that even if S&P
held fire on Friday, South Africa would likely fall to junk by
year-end.
    "It seems very unlikely South Africa can retain its rating -
investment grade status is no longer consistent with the South
Africa dynamic."
    He added: "This is the lull before the storm ... The market
is in wait-and-see mode, but it is ready like a fully loaded
spring to react to whatever the (ratings) decision." 
    ING Bank noted that South Africa's 5 year credit default
swaps are already 50 basis points (bps) wider than those of
Russia, which has a lower BB+ rating. The CDS were steady at 306
bps, according to Markit. 
    But ING's analysts added: "Given the soft back-drop for
industrial metals, we prefer to be rand sellers and see
dollar/rand pushing to the 16.25/30 area again over coming
weeks."
    South African stocks rose half a percent, slightly
outgunning 0.4 percent gains on MSCI's emerging index 
while earlier, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares rose by a
similar amount .
    Russian shares rose one percent in line with oil,
which rose above $50 a barrel, while the rouble firmed 0.2
percent.
    Turkish bond yields meanwhile slipped slightly as data
showed a bigger-than-expected inflation drop while
the lira was flat to the dollar. The data raises
expectations that the central bank will be able to cut rates at
its next meeting.
    However, the new finance minister's call for the central
bank to support growth is likely to fuel fresh anxiety about
monetary policy at a time when President Tayyip Erdogan is
tightening his grip on power.
    In Eastern Europe, Hungary's forint was near a one-month
high against the euro, having benefited from the European
Central Bank's assurance on Wednesday of continued stimulus
.
    On the political front, Poland has received a formal
European Union warning over the rule of law while plans to
convert Swiss franc loans at the expense of banks has put the
Warsaw bourse on track for its biggest weekly fall since January
.
    But the index rebounded 1 percent on Friday, thanks to 11
percent gains for Echo Investments, which announced a
dividend increase. Polish 10-year yields are however at 3-1/2
month highs and look set for the biggest weekly rise since
January.
    
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    812.07    +2.73   +0.34   +2.26     
       
 Czech Rep            887.96    -0.45   -0.05   -7.15     
       
 Poland           1783.18   +20.90   +1.19   -4.09     
       
 Hungary           27183.94   -24.48   -0.09  +13.64     
       
 Romania           6551.08   -23.32   -0.35   -6.47     
       
 Greece              646.56    +7.37   +1.15   +2.41     
       
 Russia             891.85    +5.92   +0.67  +17.81     
       
 South Africa   48068.48  +390.49   +0.82   +4.96     
        
 Turkey          77049.47  +777.37   +1.02   +7.42     
       
 China             2938.18   +12.95   +0.44  -16.98     
       
 India           26882.40   +39.26   +0.15   +2.93     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.01   +0.03    -0.03      
     
 Poland          4.39      4.38   -0.10    -2.97      
     
 Hungary       312.24    312.37   +0.04    +0.77      
     
 Romania         4.51      4.51   -0.04    +0.14      
     
 Serbia        123.09    123.10   +0.01    -1.32      
     
 Russia            67.03     66.92   -0.16    +8.83      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.27    337.06   -0.06    +0.96      
     
 Ukraine           24.90     24.95   +0.20    -3.81      
     
 South Africa      15.59     15.56   -0.21    -0.83      
     
 Kenya            100.90    100.80   -0.10    +1.29      
     
 Israel             3.87      3.86   -0.36    +0.43      
     
 Turkey             2.95      2.95   -0.16    -1.16      
     
 China              6.59      6.58   -0.06    -1.42      
     
 India             67.33     67.26   -0.10    -1.67      
     
 Brazil             3.58      3.59   +0.42   +10.70      
     
 Mexico            18.67     18.67   +0.02    -8.02      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   419         0    .02  7 20.08 1   
        
            

 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby
Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.