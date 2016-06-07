EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at 5-week highs as Fed comments cheer

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Cautious comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen about the timing of a possible interest rate rise drove emerging stocks to five-week highs on Tuesday while some currencies traded at multi-week highs. MSCI's emerging market index jumped 1.5 percent, its biggest daily gain since mid-April, with bourses from Asia to Eastern Europe and Africa rallying after Yellen gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and said interest rate rises were coming but gave little sense of when. "The rally we have seen in emerging markets probably has some legs to go unless we see some dramatic, idiosyncratic shocks or a very hawkish tone from some members of the FOMC. But I don't expect that given the softness of the data," said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Capital. "We may actually see solid demand from a rebound in the construction sector in China, and with the Fed being slightly more dovish that helps improve that momentum," he added. Oil prices back above $50 per barrel also added support, with Russian dollar stocks rising 1.4 percent to their highest since mid-May in a third day of gains. Stocks in Turkey gained 1 percent, touching their highest level in almost two weeks and shrugging off renewed security concerns after a car bomb attack on a police bus in Istanbul killed 11 people and wounded 36. In the Gulf, Saudi stocks rose 0.5 percent as more details emerged on the kingdom's ambitious reform plan, which ministers said would triple non-oil revenues and clamp down on public-sector salaries. Currencies fared equally well, with Indonesia's rupiah , Korea's won and Malaysia's ringgit at their strongest in several weeks. India's rupee strengthened a touch as the central bank announced that the repo rate would remain unchanged at a five-year low but signalled cuts could come later in the year. South Africa's rand and Russia's rouble strengthened 0.3 percent for their third day of gains against the dollar. The greenback wallowed close to a four-week low. Russian domestic bond yields fell to around 8.64 percent , the lowest since July 2014 as many expected the central bank to cut rates on Friday. However, China's yuan eased again as local companies snapped up dollars and data showed the country's foreign currency reserves declined in May. [nENNG660RU} Across central and eastern Europe, currencies were more mixed. Poland's zloty strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro ahead of an announcement later in the day from the president on an amended proposal for how to tackle the conversion of the country's Swiss franc loans. Other currencies in the region held broadly steady, including the Czech crown as Prague's central bank said it could use negative interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if needed. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 836.38 +13.12 +1.59 +5.32 Czech Rep 896.45 +4.18 +0.47 -6.26 Poland 1827.20 +29.93 +1.67 -1.72 Hungary 27262.27 +173.27 +0.64 +13.97 Romania 6587.29 +26.14 +0.40 -5.95 Greece 646.49 +7.38 +1.15 +2.40 Russia 935.90 +12.99 +1.41 +23.63 South Africa 47998.79 +176.41 +0.37 +4.81 Turkey 79290.93 +698.10 +0.89 +10.55 China 2936.21 +2.11 +0.07 -17.04 India 26961.98 +184.53 +0.69 +3.23 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.06 -0.08 Poland 4.34 4.36 +0.29 -1.99 Hungary 310.61 310.56 -0.02 +1.30 Romania 4.51 4.51 -0.01 +0.26 Serbia 123.27 123.22 -0.04 -1.46 Russia 65.00 65.24 +0.38 +12.23 Kazakhstan 333.67 335.06 +0.42 +2.05 Ukraine 24.96 24.92 -0.16 -4.04 South Africa 14.80 14.89 +0.61 +4.45 Kenya 101.00 101.10 +0.10 +1.19 Israel 3.81 3.82 +0.32 +2.08 Turkey 2.89 2.90 +0.27 +0.81 China 6.57 6.56 -0.12 -1.17 India 66.76 66.78 +0.03 -0.85 Brazil 3.49 3.49 +0.04 +13.54 Mexico 18.59 18.66 +0.37 -7.65 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 409 -3 .06 7 27.48 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)