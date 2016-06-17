EMERGING MARKETS-Relief for emerging assets after Brexit, Fed-fuelled weakness

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks rose on Friday but were set to end the week in the red as Brexit concerns weighed on markets while China’s yuan posted its biggest weekly loss in over a month, feeding fears of more currency volatility ahead.

World stocks were more upbeat, lifting emerging equities from three-week lows, although the MSCI emerging index is down 2.3 percent this week.

Most emerging currencies firmed versus the dollar after a rollercoaster week when they were pummelled by the growing likelihood of a British exit from the European Union and U.S. Federal Reserve signals that interest rates could rise twice over the rest of 2016.

Britons vote in a referendum on EU membership on June 23.

“The markets recovered, the calendar is pretty empty, and the market is just waiting for the referendum to be cleared as a source of risk, so everything is leaning in the direction of ‘wait and see’ until next week,” said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

In China, the yuan is down around 0.4 percent on the week, after hitting a five-year low on Wednesday which traders said had prompted dollar sales by state-run banks.

Maggio predicts the yuan to trade at 7.18 per dollar by end-2017, about 8 percent below current levels.

“It just reflects that the economy keeps decelerating and the Chinese authorities remain accommodative on both the monetary and fiscal front,” he added.

The rouble firmed half a percent in line with oil while stocks bounced off two-month lows. The rand jumped 1 percent.

Earlier, the rupee rose 0.3 percent after data showed India came close to posting a current account surplus in the first quarter, an impressive turnaround from 2013 when it had a 4.8 percent hole in its current account.

The Turkish lira is weighed down by expectations of more policy easing next week after a central bank survey showed easing inflation expectations

Some analysts expect the bank to cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor by 50 basis points. Ten-year government bond yields slipped to one-week lows .

Eastern European markets steadied, with the zloty and forint holding off three-week lows and the Polish and Hungarian stock markets rebounding 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent respectively .

Polish stocks fell 2.3 percent on Thursday, reflecting Poland’s vulnerability to Brexit. Investors are also worried about Warsaw’s fraying ties with the European Union.

The zloty has fallen 1.3 percent this week and analysts expect more weakness.

“CEE currencies are under pressure anyway from Brexit worries. The Polish government is not doing the zloty any favours either,” Commerzbank wrote, noting Warsaw had not abided by a EU deadline to answer criticism of its constitutional court changes.

Nigeria’s naira is trading near 300 per dollar in the one-month non-deliverable forward market (NDF) as markets prepare for the currency to float on Monday, ending 16 months of being pegged to the dollar.

Lagos stocks have rallied 4.5 percent this week while prices on Nigeria’s 2023 sovereign Eurobond have risen to 10-month highs

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 805.27 +5.49 +0.69 +1.40

Czech Rep 829.40 +13.54 +1.66 -13.27

Poland 1751.52 +18.04 +1.04 -5.79

Hungary 26183.80 +368.97 +1.43 +9.46

Romania 6496.54 +30.26 +0.47 -7.25

Greece 571.70 +15.22 +2.74 -9.45

Russia 910.34 +15.34 +1.71 +20.25

South Africa 45997.98 -52.04 -0.11 +0.44

Turkey 75350.12 +678.44 +0.91 +5.05

China 2885.04 +12.22 +0.43 -18.48

India 26650.82 +125.36 +0.47 +2.04

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.05 27.07 +0.07 -0.18

Poland 4.43 4.43 -0.10 -3.90

Hungary 314.29 313.98 -0.10 +0.11

Romania 4.53 4.54 +0.13 -0.28

Serbia 123.12 123.12 +0.00 -1.34

Russia 65.47 65.74 +0.43 +11.43

Kazakhstan 338.48 338.46 -0.01 +0.60

Ukraine 24.89 24.85 -0.16 -3.77

South Africa 15.23 15.34 +0.72 +1.54

Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99

Israel 3.87 3.87 +0.03 +0.54

Turkey 2.93 2.93 -0.03 -0.42

China 6.59 6.59 -0.02 -1.50

India 67.16 67.30 +0.21 -1.44

Brazil 3.46 3.47 +0.03 +14.29

Mexico 18.88 18.94 +0.30 -9.05

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 431 -4 .02 7 25.71 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.

close at 2130 GMT.

