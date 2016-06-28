EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar, China assurance help beat Brexit blues

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Emerging markets rebounded on Tuesday, halting a two-session losing streak, with Eastern European stocks and currencies leading gains thanks to a weaker dollar and a pledge from China to counter further Brexit-related volatility. MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.8 percent, having tumbled 5 percent since Thursday amid a global market rout caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Eastern European assets suffered some of the heftiest losses in the fallout of the Brexit referendum but on Tuesday the regional index rose 2 percent and bourses in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest climbed 1.5 percent. Sentiment was also helped by broad dollar weakness, greater appetite for risk in global markets as well as rising oil and copper prices. China's central bank helped lift the mood by saying market expectations for the yuan were stable in the wake of Brexit vote. The currency pulled away from 5-1/2-year lows hit on Monday. "On a global perspective, especially in Asia, it was always clear the direct impact of this turmoil would be limited, though there would be second-order effects from slower growth and dollar moves," said Jakob Christensen, chief EM analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen. "In a way if (Brexit) means the Fed is more inclined to hold rates, it could be a good thing for emerging markets," he said, while adding that central European currencies would still be more vulnerable to Brexit-linked turmoil because of their closer ties with Britain via remittances and dependence on EU funds. Nevertheless, the Polish zloty gained 0.8 percent against the euro on Tuesday, leading the pack of regional currencies. Hungary's forint rose 0.4 percent. A 2-percent rise in oil prices helped Russia's rouble gain 1 percent against the dollar. South Africa's rand jumped 2 percent and government bonds also rose. In Turkey, the lira strengthened 0.8 percent, helped by the new rapprochement between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Moscow had imposed sanctions on Turkey after the shooting down of a Russian fighter jet in Turkish airspace. The measures hit Turkey's exports and tourism sectors hard, with Russians making up only 2 percent of tourists visiting Turkey in 2016, down from 13 percent in 2014. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 801.58 +7.02 +0.88 +0.94 Czech Rep 809.95 +19.86 +2.51 -15.31 Poland 1759.88 +27.69 +1.60 -5.34 Hungary 25935.06 +544.83 +2.15 +8.42 Romania 6354.98 +83.09 +1.32 -9.27 Greece 537.58 +18.25 +3.51 -14.85 Russia 900.75 +11.97 +1.35 +18.98 South Africa 44861.42 +718.67 +1.63 -2.04 Turkey 76535.11 +1373.87 +1.83 +6.70 China 2912.76 +17.06 +0.59 -17.70 India 26553.46 +150.50 +0.57 +1.67 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.13 27.12 -0.01 -0.47 Poland 4.43 4.46 +0.74 -3.87 Hungary 316.69 317.57 +0.28 -0.65 Romania 4.50 4.52 +0.51 +0.49 Serbia 123.48 123.90 +0.34 -1.63 Russia 64.75 65.30 +0.86 +12.67 Kazakhstan 339.15 338.76 -0.11 +0.40 Ukraine 24.88 24.88 +0.00 -3.71 South Africa 15.15 15.45 +2.02 +2.07 Kenya 101.10 101.20 +0.10 +1.09 Israel 3.87 3.88 +0.06 +0.38 Turkey 2.92 2.94 +0.80 +0.04 China 6.65 6.65 -0.01 -2.36 India 67.89 67.90 +0.03 -2.48 Brazil 3.39 3.39 +0.03 +16.77 Mexico 18.94 19.17 +1.19 -9.37 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 429 -2 .02 7 32.06 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)