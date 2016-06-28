FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar, China assurance help beat Brexit blues

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Emerging markets rebounded on
Tuesday, halting a two-session losing streak, with Eastern
European stocks and currencies leading gains thanks to a weaker
dollar and a pledge from China to counter further Brexit-related
volatility.
    MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.8 percent,
having tumbled 5 percent since Thursday amid a global market
rout caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. 
    Eastern European assets suffered some of the heftiest losses
in the fallout of the Brexit referendum but on Tuesday the
regional index rose 2 percent and bourses in
Prague, Warsaw and Budapest climbed 1.5
percent. 
    Sentiment was also helped by broad dollar weakness,
greater appetite for risk in global markets as well as rising
oil and copper prices.
    China's central bank helped lift the mood by saying market
expectations for the yuan were stable in the wake of Brexit
vote. The currency pulled away from 5-1/2-year lows hit
on Monday.  
    "On a global perspective, especially in Asia, it was always
clear the direct impact of this turmoil would be limited, though
there would be second-order effects from slower growth and
dollar moves," said Jakob Christensen, chief EM analyst at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
    "In a way if (Brexit) means the Fed is more inclined to hold
rates, it could be a good thing for emerging markets," he said,
while adding that central European currencies would still be
more vulnerable to Brexit-linked turmoil because of their closer
ties with Britain via remittances and dependence on EU funds.
    Nevertheless, the Polish zloty gained 0.8 percent
against the euro on Tuesday, leading the pack of regional
currencies. Hungary's forint rose 0.4 percent. 
    A 2-percent rise in oil prices helped Russia's rouble 
gain 1 percent against the dollar. South Africa's rand 
jumped 2 percent and government bonds also rose. 
    In Turkey, the lira strengthened 0.8 percent, helped
by the new rapprochement between Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. 
    Moscow had imposed sanctions on Turkey after the shooting
down of a Russian fighter jet in Turkish airspace. The measures
hit Turkey's exports and tourism sectors hard, with Russians
making up only 2 percent of tourists visiting Turkey in 2016,
down from 13 percent in 2014.
    
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    801.58    +7.02   +0.88   +0.94     
       
 Czech Rep            809.95   +19.86   +2.51  -15.31     
       
 Poland           1759.88   +27.69   +1.60   -5.34     
       
 Hungary           25935.06  +544.83   +2.15   +8.42     
       
 Romania           6354.98   +83.09   +1.32   -9.27     
       
 Greece              537.58   +18.25   +3.51  -14.85     
       
 Russia             900.75   +11.97   +1.35  +18.98     
       
 South Africa   44861.42  +718.67   +1.63   -2.04     
        
 Turkey          76535.11 +1373.87   +1.83   +6.70     
       
 China             2912.76   +17.06   +0.59  -17.70     
       
 India           26553.46  +150.50   +0.57   +1.67     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.13     27.12   -0.01    -0.47      
     
 Poland          4.43      4.46   +0.74    -3.87      
     
 Hungary       316.69    317.57   +0.28    -0.65      
     
 Romania         4.50      4.52   +0.51    +0.49      
     
 Serbia        123.48    123.90   +0.34    -1.63      
     
 Russia            64.75     65.30   +0.86   +12.67      
     
 Kazakhstan       339.15    338.76   -0.11    +0.40      
     
 Ukraine           24.88     24.88   +0.00    -3.71      
     
 South Africa      15.15     15.45   +2.02    +2.07      
     
 Kenya            101.10    101.20   +0.10    +1.09      
     
 Israel             3.87      3.88   +0.06    +0.38      
     
 Turkey             2.92      2.94   +0.80    +0.04      
     
 China              6.65      6.65   -0.01    -2.36      
     
 India             67.89     67.90   +0.03    -2.48      
     
 Brazil             3.39      3.39   +0.03   +16.77      
     
 Mexico            18.94     19.17   +1.19    -9.37      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   429        -2    .02  7 32.06 1   
        
            

    
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)

