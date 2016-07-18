FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Foiled coup hit Turkish stocks, bonds; little spillover to other emerging assets
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Foiled coup hit Turkish stocks, bonds; little spillover to other emerging assets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks fell 5 percent
and bond yields rose on Monday when the country's markets
re-opened after Friday's foiled coup, though there was little
sign of significant contagion into other emerging assets.
    On Friday night, a group of rebel soldiers attempted to
topple President Tayyip Erdogan but the bid was thwarted.
 
    Despite the swift resolution and a host of reassurances from
Turkish policymakers, Turkish stocks posted their
biggest daily fall in 2-1/2 years.
    Tourism-related stocks fared worst, with airport operator
TAV down 11 percent and Turkish Airlines falling
almost 8 percent. 
    Investors demanding a higher risk premium pushed yields
higher and prices lower in local  
 and dollar-denominated bonds 
, while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish
debt also jumped. 
    "A bit of political risk premium has to be repriced in the
FX and bond market, this has already happened to some extent,"
said Murat Toprak, EM strategist at HSBC.  
    "In the near-term the political risks will be reflected in
the CDS and bond markets," he said, adding he expected the
yields on local debt to hit double digits.
    The lira strengthened against the dollar by 2 percent
though those gains failed to offset the more than 4 percent fall
the currency suffered on Friday night.
    But analysts predict little contagion to other emerging
markets which are likely to continue benefiting from the
backdrop of rock-bottom or even sub-zero bond yields in the
developed world.
    "We believe it is an exaggeration to believe the political
noise in Turkey may affect the general price dynamics in other
major emerging markets, especially the high-yielding ones," Citi
said in a note.
    South Africa's rand matched the lira's gains, while
Russia's rouble added 0.5 percent against the backdrop of
unchanged oil prices and a flat dollar index. 
    China's yuan hit a more than 5-1/2-year trough after
the central bank set its daily guidance rate at its lowest since
October 2010.
    Emerging equity markets overall traded flat,
thanks to gains in Russian and eastern European stocks.
    Warsaw's main index jumped 1.5 percent to its
highest in more than 3 weeks after Fitch late on Friday
confirmed its sovereign rating as well as its stable outlook on
Polish debt. Most analysts had expected Fitch cut the outlook to
negative due to fiscal risks. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    867.57    -0.27   -0.03   +9.25     
       
 Czech Rep            867.37    +3.82   +0.44   -9.30     
       
 Poland           1785.60   +26.19   +1.49   -3.96     
       
 Hungary           27024.81   -41.16   -0.15  +12.98     
       
 Romania           6624.22    +9.62   +0.15   -5.43     
       
 Greece              552.03    -5.33   -0.96  -12.56     
       
 Russia             971.59    +7.89   +0.82  +28.34     
       
 South Africa   46197.85  -256.50   -0.55   +0.87     
        
 Turkey          78609.38 -4215.98   -5.09   +9.60     
       
 China             3043.91   -10.39   -0.34  -13.99     
       
 India           27905.58   +69.08   +0.25   +6.85     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      26.99     27.01   +0.09    +0.03      
     
 Poland          4.40      4.43   +0.60    -3.24      
     
 Hungary       314.89    314.95   +0.02    -0.08      
     
 Romania         4.47      4.48   +0.16    +1.07      
     
 Serbia        123.10    123.15   +0.04    -1.32      
     
 Russia            63.08     63.46   +0.59   +15.64      
     
 Kazakhstan       339.25    339.17   -0.02    +0.37      
     
 Ukraine           24.85     24.82   -0.12    -3.61      
     
 South Africa      14.32     14.58   +1.78    +7.97      
     
 Kenya            101.35    101.20   -0.15    +0.84      
     
 Israel             3.86      3.86   +0.15    +0.74      
     
 Turkey             2.95      3.02   +2.24    -1.22      
     
 China              6.70      6.69   -0.18    -3.08      
     
 India             67.12     67.13   +0.02    -1.37      
     
 Brazil             3.28      3.28   -0.04   +20.63      
     
 Mexico            18.46     18.61   +0.83    -7.00      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   375         2    .06  7 56.90 1   
        
            

    

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (additional reporting by Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.