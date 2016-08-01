FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks approach 1-yr high on fading Fed rate hike
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks approach 1-yr high on fading Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks hit the highest
level in nearly a year on Monday after disappointing numbers
from the U.S. pushed the chances of a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike further onto the future while mixed Chinese data
weighed on some bourses across Asia.
    MSCI's emerging market benchmark jumped 1.3
percent to the highest level since mid-August with stocks in
Turkey, Russia and South Africa 
chalking up solid gains. 
    The gains came after U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data
on Friday showed the economy remained unexpectedly tepid. The
receding prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise has provided
emerging assets with more breathing space. 
    "When the Fed's away, the mice will play - and that still
applies. The sentiment is going to continue to be reasonably
positive," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities.
    "But there is a Goldilocks thing: If growth really starts to
slow, markets could get worried," he added.
    Data from China painted a mixed picture of the economic
outlook for the world's second largest economy. An official
survey showed the country's manufacturing activity unexpectedly
shrinking in July, reinforcing fears that the economy may once
again be losing momentum. 
    Yet a private business survey showed manufacturing activity
in China expanding for the first time in 17 months. 
    China mainland shares  closed nearly 1
percent lower, also weighed down by a crackdown on speculators 
and an impending wave of initial public offerings. 
    However, the yuan edged up as major state banks were
again suspected of intervening on behalf of the People's Bank of
China to offset robust dollar demand. 
    Other currencies also strengthened against the dollar. South
Africa's rand gained 0.5 percent after hitting its
strongest level in nearly nine months, while Turkey's lira
 touched a near-two week high. 
    But in Russia, the rouble lost half a percentage
point, weighed down by oil prices tumbling 1 percent. 
    Elsewhere in emerging Europe, Poland's zloty 
weakened 0.1 percent against the euro.
    Data from Poland showed manufacturing growth slowed in July
to its lowest level since September 2014, coming in well below
forecasts and output contracting for the first time since the
same month. 
    
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    884.73   +11.26   +1.29  +11.41     
       
 Czech Rep            888.38    +6.64   +0.75   -7.11     
       
 Poland           1761.83    +2.09   +0.12   -5.23     
       
 Hungary           27765.33  +137.16   +0.50  +16.07     
       
 Romania           6757.24   +32.05   +0.48   -3.53     
       
 Greece              570.51    -0.82   -0.14   -9.64     
       
 Russia             932.10    +4.53   +0.49  +23.12     
       
 South Africa   46263.46  +346.98   +0.76   +1.02     
        
 Turkey          76604.05 +1198.53   +1.59   +6.80     
       
 China             2953.39   -25.95   -0.87  -16.55     
       
 India           27971.81   -80.05   -0.29   +7.10     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.02   +0.04    -0.05      
     
 Poland          4.36      4.35   -0.04    -2.25      
     
 Hungary       311.65    311.03   -0.20    +0.96      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   -0.09    +1.47      
     
 Serbia        123.19    123.13   -0.05    -1.40      
     
 Russia            66.28     65.98   -0.46   +10.06      
     
 Kazakhstan       352.06    352.36   +0.09    -3.28      
     
 Ukraine           24.81     24.80   -0.05    -3.47      
     
 South Africa      13.81     13.88   +0.45   +11.93      
     
 Kenya            101.35    101.30   -0.05    +0.84      
     
 Israel             3.81      3.81   +0.04    +2.12      
     
 Turkey             2.98      2.99   +0.31    -2.06      
     
 China              6.64      6.64   -0.04    -2.22      
     
 India             66.73     66.63   -0.15    -0.80      
     
 Brazil             3.25      3.25   -0.02   +21.90      
     
 Mexico            18.69     18.75   +0.29    -8.14      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   389        -3    .05  7 55.79 1   
        
            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            

    
    

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
