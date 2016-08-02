EMERGING MARKETS-Tumbling oil drags emerging stocks, currencies lower

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks suffered their steepest one-day fall in nearly four weeks on Tuesday and currencies came under pressure after oil prices extended losses following an overnight tumble. MSCI's emerging market index fell 0.5 percent, pulling back from near-12 month highs hit in the previous session, with stocks in Russia, South Africa and Turkey all in the red. Currencies, some of which had a strong start to the week, fared little better with Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand weakening 0.3 percent against the greenback, despite a similar retreat in the dollar index. Recent data showed growth eased in the euro zone last month, with global manufacturing data from factories in China, Japan and elsewhere in Asia offering only modest comfort and dampening hopes that demand would improve for metals and oil . The tepid growth data and oversupply concerns sent U.S. crude prices crashing below the key $40 per barrel mark on Monday while copper prices also fell. Fund managers predicted more volatile times ahead. "Emerging economies are still set on an improving trend," analysts at asset manager Unigestion wrote in a note to clients, adding they expected both emerging and developed markets to go through a "subtle mix between periods of growth and market stress" in the third quarter. "Political risks and the potential hiccups in the Chinese situation are two potential drivers of market stress episodes." Assets across emerging Europe were also under pressure with the exception of Poland where stocks rose 0.8 percent, while the zloty strengthened 0.1 percent against the euro. Polish assets were lifted by optimism that a much-awaited bill to solve the problem of Swiss franc denominated loans would harm banks less than expected with the Polish government due to present a draft bill on the mortgages later in the day. However, Hungary's forint weakened 0.3 percent against the euro following three days of gains. Analysts noted that manufacturing data had undershot expectations in both Poland and the Czech Republic. "Overall, the weak readings (in central Europe) support our sub-consensus growth forecasts for 2016 and strengthen our view that CEE3 central banks will resume cutting rates," Commerzbank analysts wrote, predicting the zloty to weaken to 4.45 per euro and Hungary's forint to 320.00 over the coming quarters. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 878.09 -4.46 -0.51 +10.57 Czech Rep 872.46 -7.62 -0.87 -8.77 Poland 1785.89 +23.77 +1.35 -3.94 Hungary 27343.98 -124.90 -0.45 +14.31 Romania 6707.11 -33.60 -0.50 -4.24 Greece 555.80 -13.80 -2.42 -11.97 Russia 907.27 -15.26 -1.65 +19.84 South Africa 45497.55 -652.25 -1.41 -0.65 Turkey 76075.56 -636.12 -0.83 +6.06 China 2970.93 +17.54 +0.59 -16.06 India 27974.52 -28.60 -0.10 +7.11 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.04 Poland 4.35 4.35 +0.17 -2.01 Hungary 311.54 310.55 -0.32 +1.00 Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.47 Serbia 123.23 123.18 -0.04 -1.43 Russia 66.86 66.99 +0.20 +9.11 Kazakhstan 353.79 351.55 -0.63 -3.76 Ukraine 24.83 24.81 -0.06 -3.52 South Africa 13.97 13.92 -0.35 +10.68 Kenya 101.35 101.20 -0.15 +0.84 Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.09 +2.10 Turkey 3.00 2.99 -0.29 -2.72 China 6.64 6.64 +0.07 -2.19 India 66.71 66.75 +0.07 -0.76 Brazil 3.26 3.26 +0.11 +21.42 Mexico 18.94 18.86 -0.42 -9.35 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 384 -3 .04 7 55.84 1 All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)