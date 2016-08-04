FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Oil lifts emerging stocks, lira jittery before rating review
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Oil lifts emerging stocks, lira jittery before rating review

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Firmer oil prices helped emerging
stocks higher on Thursday following two days of losses, though
currencies remained under pressure with Turkey's lira suffering
steep losses ahead of a key credit ratings review.
    MSCI's emerging market index rose 0.6 percent,
supported by gains in Asia and emerging Europe. Support came
from oil prices jumping more than 3 percent on Wednesday with
U.S. crude back above the $40 per barrel threshold after
hefty losses earlier in the week. 
    Currencies were more mixed. Turkey's lira slipped 
0.3 percent against the dollar, as investors showed some nerves
ahead of a review by ratings agency Moody's due on Friday.
    Analysts predicted the lira could fall as much as 10 percent
if Moody's decided to cut the country's rating to junk, with
bonds also bound to feel the pain.  
    "If Moody's does downgrade Turkey it will be negative and
you are going to see not only the currency selling off, but also
the curve with yields going higher," said Cristian Maggio, head
of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. 
    But Russia's rouble strengthened 0.1 percent in its third
day of gains while another oil-linked currency, the Kazakh tenge
, jumped 0.9 percent, its biggest daily gain in six weeks.
    The tenge has seen heavy losses in recent weeks and    
Kazakhstan's central bank said it had sold nearly $200 million
in July to support it after "near zero" interventions in June.
Forex purchases have totalled $3 billion since the beginning of
2016. 
    The South African rand firmed 0.8 percent to the dollar
 as election results started trickling in, showing the
ruling ANC party in the lead overall but the opposition leading
in major cities [nL8N1AL061.
    Currencies across eastern Europe lost ground against the
euro with Poland's zloty, Hungary's forint 
and Romania's leu all weaker.
    The zloty pulled 0.4 percent lower after hitting the
strongest level in 15 weeks on Wednesday following authorities'
plan to tackle mortgages denominated in other currencies looked
less punitive for banks than feared. 
    Central banks in both the Czech Republic and Romania are due
to meet on Thursday. Czech policymakers are likely to stick to a
weak crown policy as they assess the impact of Britain's vote to
leave the EU, a Reuters poll showed.  
    Romania is widely expected to keep interest rates at a
record low 1.75 percent.
    In bond news, Ghana pulled a planned five-year amortising
Eurobond issue that was to be launched in the coming days. The
move sent its outstanding 2023 and 2026 issues higher.
 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    873.79    +5.61   +0.65  +10.03     
       
 Czech Rep            857.46    -0.40   -0.05  -10.34     
       
 Poland           1798.95    +8.86   +0.49   -3.24     
       
 Hungary           27436.48  +412.54   +1.53  +14.70     
       
 Romania           6689.98   +23.92   +0.36   -4.49     
       
 Greece              558.13    +6.52   +1.18  -11.60     
       
 Russia             918.05    +7.51   +0.82  +21.27     
       
 South Africa   45648.70   +89.13   +0.20   -0.32     
        
 Turkey          75065.55  +513.40   +0.69   +4.65     
       
 China             2982.65    +4.19   +0.14  -15.72     
       
 India           27674.18   -23.33   -0.08   +5.96     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.01   -0.03    -0.09      
     
 Poland          4.30      4.28   -0.37    -0.88      
     
 Hungary       310.81    310.44   -0.12    +1.23      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   -0.03    +1.53      
     
 Serbia        123.22    123.18   -0.03    -1.42      
     
 Russia            66.35     66.37   +0.03    +9.95      
     
 Kazakhstan       352.09    354.22   +0.60    -3.29      
     
 Ukraine           24.80     24.81   +0.02    -3.42      
     
 South Africa      13.81     13.90   +0.67   +11.96      
     
 Kenya            101.28    101.30   +0.02    +0.91      
     
 Israel             3.83      3.82   -0.16    +1.61      
     
 Turkey             3.02      3.01   -0.30    -3.45      
     
 China              6.64      6.63   -0.12    -2.23      
     
 India             66.95     66.76   -0.29    -1.12      
     
 Brazil             3.23      3.24   +0.06   +22.40      
     
 Mexico            18.88     18.87   -0.02    -9.03      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   387        -2    .04  7 53.99 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            


    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.