a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 4th week of gain, rand at 9-mth high
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 9:38 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 4th week of gain, rand at 9-mth high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks jumped on
Friday, on track for a fourth week of gains, and currencies
traded broadly stronger with South African assets firming after
local elections saw the ruling ANC party lose significant
support.
    MSCI's emerging market index rose 1 percent on the
day and looked to chalk up gains of 1.3 percent over a week,
helped also by a fresh round of stimulus from the Bank of
England which cut interest rates and restarted bond-buying.
    Currencies also strengthened on the day. Russia's rouble
 gained 0.6 percent against the dollar, shrugging off
weaker oil prices, while South Africa's rand 
strengthened 0.4 percent to a nine-month high. 
    South African bonds firmed across the curve. The 10-year
issue traded near 8-month highs hit on Thursday
following Wednesday's local election where voters vented anger
at corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.
 
    More than 90 percent of votes counted showed the opposition
Democratic Alliance (DA) leading in three major cities,
threatening to deal the biggest electoral blow to President
Jacob Zuma's African National Congress since coming to power in
1994. 
    "You have a significant drop in ANC support and a 6-7 pct
increase in support for the DA which has gained ground in
important areas such as Johannesburg," Citi's head of CEEMEA
debt and FX strategy Luis Costa said.
    "This result probably affirms the current stance that there
will be less power concentration in the hands of Zuma and a bit
more power to Finance Minister (Pravin) Gordhan and the
Treasury, which is market friendly and that's the way markets
are reading it."
    The ANC still led in the national count with 54 percent
against 26 percent for the DA. 
    Turkey's lira rose 0.2 percent but was one of the few
currencies on track for weekly losses as investors grew jittery
ahead of a review by Moody's due later in the day that could see
it cut the country's rating to junk.
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies and equities
fared less well. Stocks in Hungary tumbled 1.3 percent
while their Polish peers slipped by 0.4 percent. 
    However, both had risen sharply in the previous session
following the BOE announcements which effectively increased the
allure of central Europe's riskier but higher-yielding assets.
    Meanwhile the zloty and forint weakened
0.2 percent against the euro in their second day of losses. 
    Investors were awaiting ratings agencies to give their
latest assessments on Israel, Albania, Azerbaijan, Mozambique
and Angola. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    885.30    +9.26   +1.06  +11.48     
       
 Czech Rep            850.80    -5.30   -0.62  -11.03     
       
 Poland           1814.51    -5.73   -0.31   -2.40     
       
 Hungary           27172.05  -402.33   -1.46  +13.59     
       
 Romania           6708.43    +0.93   +0.01   -4.22     
       
 Greece              556.84    +0.22   +0.04  -11.80     
       
 Russia             934.20    +6.70   +0.72  +23.40     
       
 South Africa   45400.37  -132.85   -0.29   -0.87     
        
 Turkey          76611.01  +485.37   +0.64   +6.81     
       
 China             2977.00    -5.43   -0.18  -15.88     
       
 India           27932.75  +218.38   +0.79   +6.95     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.02   +0.02    -0.04      
     
 Poland          4.29      4.29   -0.17    -0.84      
     
 Hungary       311.29    310.71   -0.19    +1.08      
     
 Romania         4.46      4.46   +0.01    +1.43      
     
 Serbia        123.09    123.14   +0.04    -1.32      
     
 Russia            65.43     65.84   +0.63   +11.50      
     
 Kazakhstan       348.00    351.55   +1.02    -2.16      
     
 Ukraine           24.81     24.77   -0.14    -3.44      
     
 South Africa      13.67     13.70   +0.23   +13.12      
     
 Kenya            101.30    101.30   +0.00    +0.89      
     
 Israel             3.82      3.82   -0.04    +1.70      
     
 Turkey             3.00      3.01   +0.30    -2.79      
     
 China              6.64      6.64   -0.07    -2.28      
     
 India             66.81     66.83   +0.04    -0.91      
     
 Brazil             3.19      3.19   +0.18   +24.20      
     
 Mexico            18.87     18.90   +0.16    -9.02      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   384        -1    .07  7 57.83 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            

    

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
