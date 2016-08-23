EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging markets tick higher, Turkish cbank awaited

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira inched higher on Tuesday in line with a general uptick in emerging markets, though a central bank meeting later in the day could dampen the currency if lending rates are cut despite rising inflation.

Investors are on edge after hawkish weekend comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker and before a central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, United States, where Fed chair Janet Yellen may signal when interest rates could next be raised.

However the dollar index's quarter percent retreat helped emerging markets to stabilise from Monday's falls, with the main emerging equity index rising 0.2 percent.

Turkish stocks rose 0.4 percent and 10-year yields eased 5 basis points while the lira firmed 0.15 percent, tracking the gains on global stocks and emerging markets.

Turkey has cut rates every month since March, trimming overnight lending rates by 25 basis points (bps) in July just days after a failed coup battered the lira. As a result, the currency is flat this year, while others such as the rand, rouble and real are up between 12 and 23 percent versus the dollar.

Societe Generale strategist Roxana Hulea predicts a 25 bps cut, citing central bank forward guidance.

"The odds are in favour of them going gradually, which would balance the fact they are treading on thin ice, because the sharp acceleration in headline CPI means space for monetary policy easing is quite limited," Hulea said.

"The impact on the lira will be quite limited as the market already expects this."

ING Bank analysts expect a bigger 50 bps cut, noting the lira has almost recouped its coup-induced losses.

However a further cut is viewed as risky, especially as the latest central bank survey forecast end-year inflation at 8.21 percent versus a previous 7.81 percent prediction.

"Year-to-date lira lagged the overall EM rally and especially lagged higher-beta currencies. If and when sentiment sours towards emerging markets ... lira will likely underperform to a much greater degree," Commerzbank told clients.

Hungary's 0.9 percent interest rate meanwhile is expected to stay unchanged on Tuesday, given central bank plans to ease policy by squeezing funds out from three-month deposits rather than by cutting the base rate.

The forint was flat versus the euro while the Polish zloty held just off three-week lows.

Polish stocks were dragged down by a 3.3 percent fall in No. 1 insurer PZU which headed for its fifth loss-making session, after sources said its CEO would go to Milan to discuss purchasing a stake in Bank Pekao from Unicredit.

The negotiations are part of the Polish agenda of taking back control of the banking sector, which is 58 percent owned by foreign investors. Pekao shares tumbled 2.7 percent.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 905.99 +1.77 +0.20 +14.08

Czech Rep 846.89 +0.60 +0.07 -11.44

Poland 1801.75 +1.41 +0.08 -3.09

Hungary 27602.11 +29.16 +0.11 +15.39

Romania 6874.97 +0.53 +0.01 -1.85

Greece 570.88 +4.87 +0.86 -9.58

Russia 962.87 -0.42 -0.04 +27.19

South Africa 46103.58 +108.62 +0.24 +0.67

Turkey 77920.86 -32.41 -0.04 +8.64

China 3090.63 +5.83 +0.19 -12.67

India 27936.09 -49.45 -0.18 +6.96

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.03 -0.03

Poland 4.31 4.31 -0.01 -1.19

Hungary 310.54 310.16 -0.12 +1.32

Romania 4.46 4.45 -0.05 +1.43

Serbia 123.25 123.25 +0.00 -1.44

Russia 64.79 64.78 -0.01 +12.59

Kazakhstan 340.06 338.62 -0.42 +0.13

Ukraine 25.30 25.29 -0.04 -5.33

South Africa 13.44 13.57 +0.95 +15.03

Kenya 101.25 101.30 +0.05 +0.94

Israel 3.77 3.78 +0.23 +3.22

Turkey 2.94 2.94 +0.12 -0.70

China 6.64 6.65 +0.10 -2.24

India 67.08 67.19 +0.17 -1.31

Brazil 3.20 3.20 +0.03 +23.75

Mexico 18.22 18.28 +0.33 -5.76

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 360 -2 .00 7 68.79 1

All data taken from Reuters at 0000 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S close at 2130 GMT. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)