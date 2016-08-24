EMERGING MARKETS-South Africa, Turkey lead emerging market falls

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets retreated on Wednesday, led by political risk-driven losses in South Africa and Turkey while broader sentiment was dented by a revival of U.S. rate rise expectations.

Fears are growing for South Africa's economy and its credit rating after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, popular with investors and business, was ordered to report to police in relation to an investigation into a surveillance unit in the tax service.

The rand, which tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday after the news broke, fell another 0.7 percent to three-week lows, and benchmark bond yields rose above 9 percent for the first time since end-June.

Dollar bonds fell across the curve, losing as much as 2 cents, while debt insurance costs surged.

Analysts read the developments as part of a tussle between Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma's supporters. Zuma was forced to appoint Gordhan last December after the president's sudden removal of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene caused a huge rand sell-off.

Citi analysts advised trimming rand and local bond exposure, noting the increase in foreign positioning in recent months.

"It is now clear that the political risks that came to light with the removal of FinMin Nene... have not gone away," Citi told clients.

"Market deterioration could be severe in the short term... South African CDS could reprice higher by more than 50-70 basis points in the short-term."

The fears rippled wider, with shares in London-listed South Africa-focused companies including Investec, Old Mutual and Mediclinic slumping 2-3 percent MMDCM.L>.

Citi suggested buying the lira versus the rand but it too weakened after Turkish forces launched attacks in Syria against Islamic State militants along the countries' border. Military sources said Turkish tanks crossed into Syria backed by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition.

Turkish shares fell 2 percent and bond yields rose. Dollar bonds fell around half a cent.

The wider currency backdrop was also uneasy, with strong U.S. data and expectations of a hawkish message from U.S. Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen at this week's Jackson Hole central bankers' gathering boosting the dollar.

Investors view a U.S. rate rise as likely by December following hawkish recent comments by the Fed's No. 2 policymaker.

The dollar's gains hit most emerging assets, with MSCI's equity index down 1 percent to two-week lows and most currencies lower.

In eastern Europe, shares in Poland's no.1 insurer PZU - reportedly angling to buy a stake in Bank Pekao - tumbled to record lows after it posted a 56 percent drop in second quarter profits.

Poland began marketing an onshore yuan bond, making it the second country after South Korea to tap the "panda" bond market .

