FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Patchy PMIs pull emerging stocks lower, weigh on currencies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Patchy PMIs pull emerging stocks lower, weigh on currencies

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks hit a three-week
low on Thursday and currencies struggled as manufacturing data
from around the globe did little to soothe investor nerves ahead
of key U.S. jobs data.
    MSCI's emerging markets benchmark slipped 0.3
percent, dragged lower by losses across Asia, where bourses in
Taiwan, Indonesia and mainland China 
 tumbled by as much as 1 percent. 
    The losses came in the wake of surveys showing that activity
at smaller manufacturers in China struggled to make much
headway, while larger firms continued to expand. 
    Manufacturing data elsewhere showed a largely tepid economic
performance across many emerging economies. 
    In Turkey, the Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) -
which represents a third of the country's economy - shrank for
the sixth consecutive time in August. 
    Emerging from a deep recession, Russia showed a pick up in
manufacturing activity in August as new orders and output pushed
the PMI to 50.8 - just above the 50.0 level that marks expansion
- but the recovery remained uneven. 
    Across emerging Europe, PMI data showed manufacturing
activity growth slowing in Hungary and below forecasts in the
Czech Republic. But in Poland, it pointed to growth picking up
faster-than-expected.   
    "The PMI data we had for emerging markets was weak - the
China one was quite mixed and it was similar for the others,"
said Murat Toprak, emerging market strategist at HSBC.
    "On average, we have a PMI which is flat but most of the
indices are above 50 - so there is still an expansion, but it is
slow."
    Currencies remained fragile. South Africa's rand was
one of the rare gainers, strengthening 0.8 percent against the
dollar, but that followed nine straight sessions of losses. 
    Russia's rouble struggled 0.1 percent higher against
the greenback, finding support from oil prices 
stabilising after crude had racked up solid losses in the past
two days on worries of oversupply. 
    In emerging Europe, Hungary's forint strengthened
0.2 percent against the euro, while other currencies 
 traded flat.
    
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    891.45    -2.23   -0.25  +12.25     
       
 Czech Rep            864.39    +5.25   +0.61   -9.61     
       
 Poland           1775.55   -18.01   -1.00   -4.50     
       
 Hungary           28125.77  +156.53   +0.56  +17.58     
       
 Romania           7040.88    +5.16   +0.07   +0.52     
       
 Greece              580.88    +3.49   +0.60   -7.99     
       
 Russia             951.93    +1.68   +0.18  +25.74     
       
 South Africa    46285.62   +24.60   +0.05   +1.07     
       
 Turkey          76070.01  +102.38   +0.13   +6.05     
       
 China             3062.97   -22.52   -0.73  -13.46     
       
 India           28543.96   +91.79   +0.32   +9.29     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.01   -0.00    -0.05      
     
 Poland          4.36      4.36   -0.11    -2.42      
     
 Hungary       310.04    309.37   -0.22    +1.48      
     
 Romania         4.45      4.45   +0.03    +1.49      
     
 Serbia        123.03    123.04   +0.01    -1.27      
     
 Russia            65.26     65.35   +0.15   +11.79      
     
 Kazakhstan       340.98    340.16   -0.24    -0.14      
     
 Ukraine           26.55     26.20   -1.32    -9.79      
     
 South Africa      14.60     14.73   +0.89    +5.90      
     
 Kenya            101.25    101.15   -0.10    +0.94      
     
 Israel             3.78      3.77   -0.14    +2.91      
     
 Turkey             2.95      2.96   +0.08    -1.28      
     
 China              6.68      6.68   -0.03    -2.80      
     
 India             66.98     66.96   -0.03    -1.17      
     
 Brazil             3.22      3.23   +0.14   +22.88      
     
 Mexico            18.78     18.78   +0.00    -8.57      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   358        -3    .02  7 68.85 1   
        
            


    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alexander
Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.