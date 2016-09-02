EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks edge up, S.African assets under pressure

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities edged higher on Friday but stayed on track to end the week in the red as investors positioned for U.S. jobs data and political tensions hit South Africa's rand and bonds.

An emerging market rally has run out of steam in the past couple of weeks as more bets have been laid on a U.S. interest rate increase before the end of the year. Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to give further clues on when that hike might occur.

"Everyone is laser-focused on payrolls - the concern from an EM side is just exactly where the (Federal Reserve) ...gets re-priced on the back of this," said Rich Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities.

"It is not about growth, it is not about anything there - it is simply about whether U.S. interest rates are going up."

A disappointing payrolls number would support emerging markets, said Kelly, but anything stronger than 200,000 could put a September hike back on the agenda.

The benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.3 percent on the day but was set to end the week down 0.8 percent, its second straight week of losses.

Emerging markets portfolio inflows fell to just under $25 billion in August from nearly $30 billion in July, the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday.

Most Asian and emerging European markets made gains on the day, with Chinese mainland and Hong Kong shares up around 0.4 percent, while Turkish stocks and Russian dollar-denominated shares were up around 0.3 percent.

Currencies were mixed, with South Africa's rand amongst the biggest fallers, weakening 0.5 percent against the dollar, and on track to end the week down 2 percent.

South African assets have been pressured by an investigation into whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan - who is popular with businesses and investors - used a surveillance unit set up when he was head of the tax service to spy on politicians.

"The (ruling) ANC is effectively at war with itself, and because the country faces many economic challenges, it is impossible to address them," said Richard Segal, emerging markets credit analyst at Manulife Asset Management in London.

Reflecting these worries, the yield premium paid by South African sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasuries on the JP Morgan EMBI Global has risen 23 basis points (bps) over the week to 308 bps, its widest since early July.

The cost of insuring South African debt against default has also risen, adding 17 bps over the week to 261 bps, according to Markit data, the highest since July 11.

The Russian rouble fared better, firming 0.25 percent against the dollar, but still 1.8 percent weaker for the week after oil prices tumbled nearly 9 percent over the same period, Brent crude's worst week since January.

The Brazilian real firmed 0.4 percent and was on course to end the week in the black after Brazil's Senate voted to impeach former president Dilma Rousseff.

Ukraine's restructured dollar bonds rose slightly across the curve after the International Monetary Fund said it was close to concluding its latest review of Ukraine's bailout and expects its board to consider releasing additional funds in the second half of September.

Emerging Europe currencies were mainly weaker against the euro, with the Polish zloty leading the fallers, down 0.6 percent to trade at six-week lows.

The zloty is on course for its third week of losses concerns its economy is starting to be impacted by the country's deteriorating relations with the EU.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 894.40 +3.32 +0.37 +12.62

Czech Rep 868.60 +2.23 +0.26 -9.17

Poland 1767.65 +5.97 +0.34 -4.92

Hungary 28107.25 +62.03 +0.22 +17.50

Romania 7021.04 -7.40 -0.11 +0.24

Greece 577.84 -1.03 -0.18 -8.48

Russia 948.87 +3.91 +0.41 +25.34

South Africa 46521.62 +352.72 +0.76 +1.58

Turkey 76054.11 +201.31 +0.27 +6.03

China 3067.50 +4.19 +0.14 -13.33

India 28477.63 +54.15 +0.19 +9.04

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.07 -0.08

Poland 4.38 4.36 -0.47 -2.72

Hungary 310.26 309.51 -0.24 +1.41

Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.02 +1.53

Serbia 123.16 123.14 -0.02 -1.37

Russia 65.82 66.00 +0.27 +10.83

Kazakhstan 341.94 340.28 -0.49 -0.42

Ukraine 26.60 26.60 +0.00 -9.95

South Africa 14.66 14.59 -0.44 +5.50

Kenya 101.15 101.10 -0.05 +1.04

Israel 3.77 3.77 +0.00 +3.10

Turkey 2.96 2.96 -0.08 -1.53

China 6.68 6.67 -0.14 -2.82

India 66.84 66.79 -0.07 -0.96

Brazil 3.24 3.26 +0.43 +22.05

Mexico 18.80 18.75 -0.31 -8.69

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 364 -2 .02 7 66.58 1