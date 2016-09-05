FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, FX sail higher after disappointing US data
September 5, 2016 / 9:29 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, FX sail higher after disappointing US data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks chalked up their
biggest daily gains in eight weeks and currencies strengthened
on Monday, lifted by a batch of recent disappointing U.S. data
that put a dampener on expectations for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike. 
    MSCI's emerging market index jumped 1.3 percent,
helped by Asian bourses , where stocks in Hong
Kong hit a one-year high. Indexes in Russia and
emerging Europe  also notched up solid gains. 
    The rally followed lacklustre U.S. numbers, with non-farm
payrolls on Friday showing employment growth slowed more than
expected in August while Thursday data saw factory activity
contracting for the first time in six months. 
 
    "It is looking very difficult for the Fed to hike now with
the (national factory activity) ISM number, which was below 50,
and the non-farm payrolls really shook off the expectations,"
said Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske Capital. 
    "With the Fed out of the way now there is a decent prospect
for emerging markets for the next couple of months." 
    Currencies also rallied against a faltering dollar.
    Russia's rouble strengthened nearly 1 percent against
the greenback, with additional support from oil prices 
roaring 4 percent higher amid speculation that major producers,
including Saudi Arabia and Russia, could cooperate to strengthen
prices. 
    South Africa's rand jumped by 1 percent in early
trading only to give away half the gains after data showed
private sector activity inching lower in August, with overall
business conditions remaining subdued. 
    In Turkey, the lira gained 0.2 percent despite
inflation data showing consumer prices had fallen by more than
expected, increasing the central bank's leeway to continue the 
interest rate-cutting cycle at this month's meeting.
  
    "The sharper-than-expected fall in Turkish inflation in
August, to 8.0 percent year-on-year, is likely to be used as
justification by the central bank for further modest interest
rate cuts," Capital Economics's William Jackson wrote in a note
to clients, also pointing to core inflation still being far
above the central bank's target range.
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies also gained
against the euro, with Poland's zloty and Hungary's
forint both strengthening 0.3 percent.
    In Croatia, the central bank called an auction to buy euros
from commercial banks to ease appreciation pressures on the
kuna, with the currency marginally weakening for a
third straight session. 
    
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    911.04   +11.43   +1.27  +14.72     
       
 Czech Rep            882.09    +6.38   +0.73   -7.76     
       
 Poland           1777.07    +9.52   +0.54   -4.41     
       
 Hungary           28367.01  +177.41   +0.63  +18.59     
       
 Romania           7008.11    +3.27   +0.05   +0.05     
       
 Greece              582.92    +0.79   +0.14   -7.67     
       
 Russia             982.01   +12.15   +1.25  +29.72     
       
 South Africa    47130.56  +157.94   +0.34   +2.91     
       
 Turkey          77464.49  +580.18   +0.75   +8.00     
       
 China             3072.79    +5.44   +0.18  -13.18     
       
 India           28532.11  +108.63   +0.38   +9.25     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.01   -0.02    -0.07      
     
 Poland          4.35      4.36   +0.33    -2.06      
     
 Hungary       308.92    310.02   +0.36    +1.85      
     
 Romania         4.44      4.45   +0.04    +1.68      
     
 Serbia        123.13    123.06   -0.06    -1.35      
     
 Russia            64.66     65.13   +0.73   +12.82      
     
 Kazakhstan       340.46    341.76   +0.38    +0.01      
     
 Ukraine           26.70     26.65   -0.19   -10.29      
     
 South Africa      14.39     14.47   +0.56    +7.45      
     
 Kenya            101.10    101.10   -0.00    +1.09      
     
 Israel             3.76      3.76   -0.10    +3.26      
     
 Turkey             2.95      2.95   +0.10    -1.02      
     
 China              6.68      6.68   +0.03    -2.76      
     
 India             66.44     66.75   +0.48    -0.36      
     
 Brazil             3.25      3.26   +0.04   +21.67      
     
 Mexico            18.47     18.57   +0.57    -7.01      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   359         0    .00  7 68.11 1   
        
   
 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

