EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets gain on weaker dollar, Fed outlook

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks and currencies made solid gains on Tuesday as a pause in the dollar's rally, more cautious comments from a senior U.S. central banker and stronger commodity prices fuelled investors' risk appetite. MSCI's emerging benchmark jumped 1.3 percent higher - its steepest daily rise in nearly four weeks - with bourses in Asia showing some stellar gains. Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks added around 1.5 percent, while Philippine stocks rose nearly 3 percent. Stocks in Russia gained around 1 percent, while bourses in South Africa and Turkey nearly matched the rise. U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer struck a cautious tone in comments on Monday, saying that low interest rates could threaten economic stability but that it was "not that simple" for the Fed to hike rates. "We are seeing dollar strength ease back with positive implications for emerging markets and risk appetite in general," said Roxana Hulea, EM strategist at Societe Generale. "This is happening after quite a few weeks of a weaker tone in emerging assets coming from pressure on core rates going higher, doubts over global monetary policy and even concerns about inflation going higher." Emerging assets have been under pressure from the growing likelihood of a U.S. rate hike in December as well as from recent comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen that pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and the dollar to near seven-month peaks. Currencies broadly strengthened against the greenback, with South Africa's rand jumping 0.8 percent in its second day of gains while Russia's rouble gained 0.5 percent, mirroring a rise in oil prices. However, China's yuan hit another six-year low ahead of third-quarter GDP data due out on Wednesday, with investors nervous following last week's disappointing trade data. Turkey's lira traded flat after a seven-day losing streak, which had seen it hit record lows several times ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday. The lira has weakened nearly 6 percent since the start of the year, though many analysts expect policymakers to cut interest rates again. "The sharp fall in headline inflation to 7.28 percent year-on-year in September from a prior 8.05 percent will be used as a justification for further easing," TD Securities wrote in a recent note to clients. "There is constant political pressure for lower rates." Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded flat to slightly stronger against the euro. Romania's leu tested recent three-month lows ahead of a final vote in parliament to approve a bill to help Swiss franc borrowers convert their mortgage loans into local currency at historical rates. On debt markets, Saudi Arabia is scheduled to wrap up its meetings with investors ahead of its first international bond sale. The issue is expected to raise $10 billion or more later in the week in what looks to be one of the largest debt sales by an emerging market economy. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 906.20 +11.49 +1.28 +14.11 Czech Rep 912.72 +5.75 +0.63 -4.56 Poland 1729.03 +14.83 +0.87 -7.00 Hungary 28818.88 +205.93 +0.72 +20.48 Romania 6842.35 -25.67 -0.37 -2.31 Greece 595.07 +9.01 +1.54 -5.75 Russia 989.37 +12.07 +1.24 +30.69 South Africa 44573.02 +319.87 +0.72 -2.67 Turkey 78070.43 +632.85 +0.82 +8.84 China 3083.09 +41.92 +1.38 -12.89 India 27968.17 +438.20 +1.59 +7.09 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.03 -0.04 Poland 4.31 4.32 +0.15 -1.31 Hungary 306.53 306.55 +0.01 +2.65 Romania 4.51 4.51 +0.10 +0.27 Serbia 123.02 123.10 +0.07 -1.26 Russia 62.83 63.13 +0.48 +16.11 Kazakhstan 332.36 332.20 -0.05 +2.45 Ukraine 25.65 25.71 +0.23 -6.62 South Africa 14.04 14.14 +0.72 +10.12 Kenya 101.22 101.20 -0.02 +0.97 Israel 3.81 3.83 +0.33 +1.97 Turkey 3.10 3.10 -0.00 -5.76 China 6.74 6.74 -0.04 -3.65 India 66.70 66.78 +0.13 -0.74 Brazil 3.20 3.20 -0.12 +23.56 Mexico 18.75 18.85 +0.53 -8.41 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 362 -1 .01 7 63.50 1 All data taken from Reuters at 09:22 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)