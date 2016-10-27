LONDON Oct 27 A wave of caution hit emerging markets on Thursday, as rating downgrade fears stalked South Africa and a tumble in oil prices below $50 a barrel weighed on Russia's rouble and other crude producer currencies.

EM stocks slid too, with a second day of falls threatening to take the 23-country MSCI EM index into negative territory for the month as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and dollar bubbled in the background.

"We are seeing broad-based weaker momentum in EM and a few stories are compounding that, including the tabling of the budget in South Africa, and that is spilling over to the (Turkish) lira," said Societe Generale strategist Roxana Hulea.

"The drop in oil prices as well, because that undermines the performance of the commodity exporters; the rouble, Mexico and Brazil as well. The freeze in output is not coming through as expected, with a lot of defectors such as Iran and Iraq."

South Africa's uncertainty centres on its struggling economy, political instability and the fate of its investment grade credit rating which is under threat ahead of key reviews by Moody's on Nov. 25 and Standard and Poor's on Dec. 2.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan slashed growth forecasts for the next three years in a budget on Wednesday and predicted wider deficits than previously expected until 2018/19.

The rand dipped back to 13.90 per dollar in morning trade while the country's debt insurance costs measured using five-year credit default swaps (CDS) ticked up a couple of points to a one-week high.

"It is commendable effort that Gordhan is putting together," Hulea added. "But we think it is more likely than not that they will be downgraded."

Turkey's lira which hit a record low earlier this month and CDS also seemed to be feeling the pressure from the broader market caution.

Central bank head Murat Cetinkaya bolstered expectations for further Turkish interest rate cuts saying a 5-percent inflation target remained reachable, though the bank was responsive to the impact of the weaker lira.

The Russian rouble weakened following a drop in oil prices to their lowest since late September, though Moscow stocks clawed higher as crude showed signs of a fight back and Poland maintained eastern Europe's recent hot streak.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was 0.35 percent weaker against the dollar at 63.05 and lost 0.3 percent against the euro to trade at 68.84 per euro.

Higher volatility in crude prices may send the Micex stocks index towards 1930-1950 in the next five to seven days, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a research note.

Most emerging Asian currencies also fell as China's yuan hit its latest six-year low and with the dollar nudging a nine-month high amid firming expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in December.

"The market is starting to get a bit nervous about further weakness in the yuan, which could lead to greater capital outflows," said Stephen Innes, senior FX trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 904.51 -6.07 -0.67 +13.90

Czech Rep 921.80 +2.62 +0.29 -3.61

Poland 1792.46 +12.73 +0.72 -3.59

Hungary 29724.91 -129.77 -0.43 +24.26

Romania 6798.52 +16.21 +0.24 -2.94

Greece 589.26 -0.20 -0.03 -6.67

Russia 988.98 -0.54 -0.05 +30.64

South Africa 44634.08 -377.01 -0.84 -2.54

Turkey 79346.88 -51.06 -0.06 +10.62

China 3112.32 -3.99 -0.13 -12.06

India 27771.30 -65.21 -0.23 +6.33

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.03

Poland 4.34 4.32 -0.27 -1.80

Hungary 309.53 308.81 -0.23 +1.65

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.10 +0.37

Serbia 123.04 123.08 +0.03 -1.28

Russia 63.07 62.87 -0.33 +15.66

Kazakhstan 333.00 331.83 -0.35 +2.25

Ukraine 25.50 25.53 +0.12 -6.07

South Africa 13.93 13.87 -0.40 +10.99

Kenya 101.33 101.25 -0.08 +0.86

Israel 3.84 3.85 +0.10 +1.19

Turkey 3.10 3.08 -0.74 -6.00

China 6.78 6.77 -0.14 -4.24

India 66.87 66.85 -0.02 -1.00

Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.00 +26.12

Mexico 18.81 18.68 -0.71 -8.73

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 355 -2 .06 7 65.98 1

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)