LONDON Nov 1 Emerging stocks posted a second day of gains on Tuesday after solid manufacturing data suggested a sustained economic growth upswing in several countries, while South African assets held close to multi-week highs.

MSCI's emerging equity index has risen for five straight months thanks to dovish central banks, but purchasing managers (PMI) data hints that domestic growth has turned a corner. This may extend the gains despite near-term uncertainty from U.S. elections and a possible U.S. rate rise in December.

The index rose 0.3 percent led by a 1.3 percent rise in Hong Kong as Chinese October manufacturing grew faster than predicted. Elsewhere, Indian output hit a two-year high, while Russian and Turkish numbers were the strongest in four years and eight months respectively.

Czech PMI hit five-month highs.

South Korean exports - an Asian trade barometer - fell at a slower pace, pointing to some improvement in global demand.

The outlook is however clouded by next week's U.S. election, where latest polls show a narrower lead for Democrat Hillary Clinton against Republican Donald Trump. The latter is viewed as a risk for emerging markets, given his protectionist stance on trade.

"Some things seem to have changed in terms of sentiment over the past couple of months, a couple of things seem to have turned around a bit. Whether this tells anything in terms of better market prospects, I am not sure," said Tatha Ghose, an economist at Commerzbank.

"(The better data) actually increases the possibility the Fed will hike rates in December and will not be too reticent about signalling further rate rises."

South African assets steadied after sharp gains on Monday when markets cheered the state prosecutor's decision to drop fraud charges against respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan. The rand eased off five-week highs to the dollar.

South Africa also posted an unexpected trade surplus in September, with exports rising 10 percent as the impact of rand weakness was felt.

But the country is still at risk of losing its investment grade rating, with President Jacob Zuma facing several legal challenges, including accusations that the wealthy Gupta family exerted undue influence over him. He denies the accusations.

Credit Suisse said a court ruling asking Zuma to face the charges would embolden those calling for his resignation.

"The withdrawal of the charges against Gordhan could possibly provide only temporary relief, as the multi-faceted political struggle within the ruling ANC plays out," Credit Suisse wrote. "The risk of negative actions by credit ratings agencies remains high, in our view."

Egypt's central bank kept its exchange rate steady at 8.8 pounds per dollar at its weekly dollar auction but the currency traded beyond 10 per dollar in the NDF market and hit 18.8 pounds in the black market.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 906.62 +1.53 +0.17 +14.16

Czech Rep 913.87 -7.91 -0.86 -4.44

Poland 1814.66 -3.13 -0.17 -2.39

Hungary 29802.79 +113.10 +0.38 +24.59

Romania 6812.72 +1.66 +0.02 -2.74

Greece 588.37 -2.76 -0.47 -6.81

Russia 993.94 +5.20 +0.53 +31.29

South Africa 44311.82 +292.43 +0.66 -3.24

Turkey 78824.42 +288.25 +0.37 +9.90

China 3122.03 +21.54 +0.69 -11.79

India 27893.77 -36.44 -0.13 +6.80

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.01 -0.08

Poland 4.31 4.31 -0.09 -1.20

Hungary 307.52 308.05 +0.17 +2.32

Romania 4.50 4.51 +0.06 +0.37

Serbia 122.84 122.81 -0.02 -1.12

Russia 63.18 63.32 +0.21 +15.46

Kazakhstan 336.15 335.50 -0.19 +1.29

Ukraine 25.57 25.50 -0.28 -6.34

South Africa 13.54 13.46 -0.57 +14.21

Kenya 101.35 101.50 +0.15 +0.84

Israel 3.83 3.83 -0.03 +1.46

Turkey 3.10 3.09 -0.28 -5.96

China 6.77 6.77 +0.03 -4.12

India 66.75 66.68 -0.10 -0.82

Brazil 3.20 3.19 -0.34 +23.78

Mexico 18.85 18.86 +0.03 -8.93

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 361 -2 .03 7 60.02 1

All data taken from Reuters at 09:54 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)