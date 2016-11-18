FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Soaring dollar hits EM assets, Turkish lira at record low
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Soaring dollar hits EM assets, Turkish lira at record low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Helen Reid
    LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets suffered
on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signalled a
U.S. rate hike was on track, with Turkey's lira hitting a record
low and other currencies also weakening while stocks were poised
for a fourth week of losses.
    The dollar reached its highest level in almost 14
years and U.S. bond yields soared amid growing expectations the
policies of President-elect Donald Trump could push up
inflation. However, Yellen said his victory had done nothing to
change Fed plans for a rate rise "relatively soon." 
    Emerging market equities fell 0.6 percent and were
on course for their fourth week of losses.  
    "The Fed hiking cycle will be more aggressive and persistent
than before," said Jakob Christensen, head of emerging markets
research at Danske Bank. "So countries with large dollar debt or
large external imbalances will be more vulnerable than before,
and there will be more pressure on emerging markets." 
    Currencies struggled against the strong dollar with Turkey's
lira down nearly 1 percent to a record low and on track
to weaken for the fourth straight week.
    "It's a perfect storm they are facing from higher U.S.
yields, a stronger dollar and the geopolitical uncertainty, and
the big unknown is (President Tayyip) Erdogan - what direction
policy will take in Turkey," said Danske Bank's Christensen. 
    The Mexican peso, a lightning rod for market anxiety
over Trump, more than matched the lira's fall. Investors were
disappointed the central bank raised rates by only 50 basis
points to 5.25 percent on Thursday to stem the sell-off, which
saw the currency plunge to record lows after the election.
Analysts had hoped the bank would raise rates by 75 bps.
    However, the peso was on track to end the week a touch
stronger. 
    Asian currencies fared little better with China's yuan
 falling to an eight-year low. 
    The Malaysian ringgit languished at a 10-month
trough, with the country's central bank saying the latest steps
to support the currency were not capital controls, ahead of its
next interest rate decision next Wednesday. 
    In emerging Europe, currencies stayed near the lows hit last
week, with Poland's zloty weakening 0.3 percent
against the euro, weighed down by the introduction of a new
pension bill raising concerns about fiscal sustainability.
Hungary's forint slipped 0.2 percent.
    Flow data released on Friday reflected investors' frayed
nerves over emerging market assets. They pulled $6.4 billion
from dedicated bond funds after the U.S. presidential election,
the biggest weekly outflow on record, according to JPMorgan. 
    Emerging market equity funds also suffered outflows,
haemorrhaging $6.2 billion, the most since August 2015, undoing
35 percent of inflows year-to-date.
    Investors were also awaiting a ratings review of Hungary
from Fitch due later in the day. Moody's will review Bosnia,
Serbia and Uganda. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    842.78    -4.41   -0.52   +6.12     
       
 Czech Rep            884.45    -5.17   -0.58   -7.52     
       
 Poland           1736.06    -6.33   -0.36   -6.62     
       
 Hungary           30028.29   +87.22   +0.29  +25.53     
       
 Romania           6830.56   -28.49   -0.42   -2.48     
       
 Greece              603.33    +2.26   +0.38   -4.44     
       
 Russia             988.97    -6.92   -0.69  +30.64     
       
 South Africa    44312.54  +141.07   +0.32   -3.24     
       
 Turkey          74525.66  -610.56   -0.81   +3.90     
       
 China             3193.27   -15.18   -0.47   -9.77     
       
 India           26150.24   -77.38   -0.30   +0.13     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.03     27.01   -0.05    -0.10      
     
 Poland          4.45      4.43   -0.31    -4.25      
     
 Hungary       310.01    309.53   -0.15    +1.49      
     
 Romania         4.51      4.51   +0.05    +0.16      
     
 Serbia        123.04    123.05   +0.01    -1.28      
     
 Russia            65.07     64.88   -0.28   +12.11      
     
 Kazakhstan       340.50    341.10   +0.18    +0.00      
     
 Ukraine           25.73     25.97   +0.93    -6.91      
     
 South Africa      14.57     14.43   -0.99    +6.09      
     
 Kenya            101.80    101.70   -0.10    +0.39      
     
 Israel             3.87      3.86   -0.25    +0.41      
     
 Turkey             3.39      3.37   -0.67   -14.02      
     
 China              6.89      6.88   -0.17    -5.73      
     
 India             68.20     68.02   -0.27    -2.93      
     
 Brazil             3.43      3.42   -0.43   +15.34      
     
 Mexico            20.58     20.42   -0.77   -16.57      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   382         1    .27  7 30.46 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at 10:38 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.        
   
       
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
    
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (additional reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Larry
King)

