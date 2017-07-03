By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Robust manufacturing data from
China and South Korea boosted emerging equities on Monday, while
currencies were kept under pressure by a firmer dollar and
higher U.S. yields that also capped share market gains.
China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in
three months while South Korea's grew for the first
time in 11 months.
In emerging Europe, Turkish manufacturing activity expanded
at its quickest in more than three-and-a-half years
, whilst Poland and Russia also
continued to accelerate.
Oil prices also rose, inching up to a two-week high.
"Data flow from the PMIs have been quite solid," Manik
Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS, said, referring to
Purchasing Managers Indexes. "Between the commodities and the
tech cycle, emerging market equities have held up quite well."
MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index rose 0.2
percent, with Polish and Turkish stocks up 0.3
percent, while Russian stocks <.MCX rose 0.8 percent, helped by
higher oil prices.
Chinese mainland shares delivered a mixed performance
but Hong Kong was supported by
financials, the biggest beneficiary of a new Bond Connect
scheme that links China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas
investors.
Indian stocks rose almost 1 percent after
tobacco manufacturer ITC jumped nearly 10 percent to a
record high.
Taxation for cigarettes under a new goods and services levy
is around 5-6 percent lower than under the previous structure.
With the dollar firming 0.3 percent against a basket
of currencies and U.S. 10-year yields at six-week highs,
emerging currencies struggled to make headway, with the South
Korean won weakening 0.2 percent and the Indian rupee
down 0.3 percent.
South Africa's rand slipped 0.4 percent, extending
losses to a third straight session. A no-confidence vote in
President Jacob Zuma has been delayed to Aug 8.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he would present an
action plan on Friday to boost economic growth, drawing on
issues raised by investors and ratings agencies.
The lira fell 0.2 percent after Turkish consumer
inflation dipped in June.
"The sharper-than-expected fall in Turkish inflation last
month to 10.9 percent year-on-year raises the risk that the
central bank will begin to reverse its recent tightening cycle
sooner than we had previously anticipated," analysts at Capital
Economics said in a note.
The Czech crown firmed to its strongest against
the euro since the central bank abandoned its weak crown policy
in early April. Czech employment growth accelerated to its
strongest since March.
Qatari assets steadied after Saudi Arabia and its allies
gave Doha two more days to comply with a list of demands in an
ongoing diplomatic crisis.
Qatari stocks rose 0.3 percent after dipping to the
lowest since January 2016 on Sunday. Its five-year credit
default swaps were quoted at 121 basis points (bps) by IHS
Markit, after touching 123 bps on Friday, a 16-month high.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 1012.11 +1.31 +0.13 +17.38
Czech Rep 979.20 -1.21 -0.12 +6.25
Poland 2308.21 +8.41 +0.37 +18.50
Hungary 34988.06 -217.36 -0.62 +9.33
Romania 7900.33 +44.97 +0.57 +11.51
Greece 827.56 +3.82 +0.46 +28.57
Russia 1008.97 +8.01 +0.80 -12.44
South Africa 45396.42 -25.34 -0.06 +3.40
Turkey 00704.89 +264.50 +0.26 +28.88
China 3194.79 +2.36 +0.07 +2.94
India 31170.00 +248.39 +0.80 +17.06
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.11 26.11 +0.00 +3.44
Poland 4.23 4.23 -0.01 +4.09
Hungary 308.68 308.70 +0.01 +0.05
Romania 4.55 4.56 +0.14 -0.35
Serbia 120.32 120.25 -0.06 +2.52
Russia 59.14 58.92 -0.37 +3.59
Kazakhstan 320.97 322.00 +0.32 +3.95
Ukraine 26.00 26.07 +0.27 +3.85
South Africa 13.10 13.05 -0.37 +4.85
Kenya 103.73 103.60 -0.13 -1.31
Israel 3.49 3.48 -0.20 +10.33
Turkey 3.53 3.52 -0.22 -0.04
China 6.79 6.78 -0.14 +2.27
India 64.80 64.62 -0.29 +4.85
Brazil 3.31 3.31 +0.01 -1.60
Mexico 18.15 18.12 -0.15 +14.13
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 327 -1 .01 7 84.98 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by John
Stonestreet)