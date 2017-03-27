FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 27, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 5 months ago

Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.

In the seven days ending March 22 emerging markets tracked by IIF saw nearly $6.5 billion of inflows, the highest level since the U.S. Federal Reserve delayed tapering its quantitative easing program in September 2013.

"This is remarkable considering that this time it has come after a Fed rate hike," IIF said in a statement, noting that $4.5 billion of flows had gone to debt markets.

The main motivation for investors has been the softer expectations of future rate hikes in the aftermath of the dovish tone struck by Janet Yellen at the press conference, the group said. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.