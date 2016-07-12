FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies rise as stimulus hopes boost markets
July 12, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies rise as stimulus hopes boost markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies advanced on Tuesday as hopes of economic stimulus in
Japan and the UK sustained investor appetite for higher-risk
emerging market assets.
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a fresh fiscal
package by the end of this month in an effort to stimulate tepid
private consumption and investment. 
    Earlier on Tuesday, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke told Abe the Bank of Japan still has tools available to
support the economy. 
    Traders also bet the Bank of England could take measures to
protect Britain's economy from the fallout of last month's
decision to leave the European Union following comments by
Governor Mark Carney. 
    MSCI's benchmark emerging markets index climbed
more than 1 percent to its highest since last November.
    Brazil's real strengthened about 1 percent even as
the central bank once again intervened to cushion the currency's
rally, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index 
advanced 1.2 percent.
    Shares of miner Vale SA gave the biggest boost to
the index, jumping nearly 5 percent while tracking an increase
in prices of China-listed iron ore contracts .IO62-CNI=SI.
    Stocks of steelmakers Gerdau SA and Companhia
Siderúrgica Nacional also ranked among the biggest
gainers.
    Shares of GPA SA rose to their highest in two
months after Brazil's biggest retailer booked accelerating sales
growth for the second quarter, boosting hopes that the company
has turned a corner after a two-year recession. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                    Latest       Daily     YTD
                                                 pct     pct
                                              change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               855.75     1.07    6.62
 MSCI LatAm                        2,333.36     1.55   25.57
 Brazil Bovespa                   54,630.60     1.24   26.02
 Mexico IPC                       46,417.45     0.52    8.00
 Chile IPSA                        4,063.12     0.72   10.40
 Chile IGPA                       20,069.41     0.63   10.57
 Argentina MerVal                 15,154.02     1.17   29.80
 Colombia IGBC                     9,744.54     0.64   14.01
 Venezuela IBC                    11,929.50      0.4  -18.23
                                                            
 Currencies                          Latest    Daily     YTD
                                                 pct     pct
                                              change  change
 Brazil real                         3.2717     1.12   20.64
 Mexico peso                        18.3040     0.92   -5.87
 Chile peso                           657.5     0.49    7.94
 Colombia peso                      2,907.7     0.85    9.00
 Peru sol                              3.28     0.00    4.09
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.5800     0.41  -10.96
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.03     0.00   -5.06
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier, editing by G Crosse)

