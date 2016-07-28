EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on oil prices, company results

(Rewrites to add afternoon prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets fell slightly on Thursday after a dip in oil prices and after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open to raising rates this year. Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent, hitting April lows while U.S. crude headed for its biggest monthly loss in a year. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but policy makers appeared less worried about near term risks to the economy. The Mexican peso slipped 0.36 percent while the IPC stock index was flat ahead of results from Carlos Slim's America Movil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.33 percent, pressured by corporate results from GPA SA and Banco Bradesco SA. Retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter loss five times bigger than expected, hammering its shares to their biggest daily loss in more than a decade. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2035 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 875.52 0.17 10.25 MSCI LatAm 2,353.73 -0.09 28.63 Brazil Bovespa 56,667.12 -0.33 30.72 Mexico IPC 46,833.87 0.05 8.97 Chile IPSA 4,139.38 -0.18 12.48 Chile IGPA 20,459.35 -0.12 12.71 Argentina MerVal 15,455.14 -1.55 32.38 Colombia IGBC 9,721.09 -0.5 13.73 Venezuela IBC 12,390.76 0.56 -15.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant McCool)