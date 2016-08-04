FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise after BoE rate cut
August 4, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise after BoE rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with latest prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday after the Bank of England unleashed sweeping measures
to cushion the impact of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union. 
    The BoE reduced interest rates 25 basis points to 0.25
percent and said it would buy 60 billion pounds ($78.8 billion)
in government bonds in newly printed money over the coming six
months. 
    Lower interest rates abroad spell good news for
high-yielding emerging market assets, which are well positioned
to lure fresh capital injected by central banks in developed
economies.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.21 percent, while the peso
closed 0.13 percent lower against the U.S. dollar. Brazil's
equities and currency rose, with the benchmark Bovespa stock
index gaining 0.91 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2045 GMT:   
 
 Stock indexes                  Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             876.04     0.91    10.31
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,402.03     1.74    31.27
 Brazil Bovespa                 57,593.90     0.91    32.86
 Mexico IPC                     46,941.46     0.21     9.22
 Chile IPSA                      4,116.85     0.46    11.86
 Chile IGPA                     20,354.79      0.4    12.14
 Argentina MerVal               15,559.55     0.84    33.27
 Colombia IGBC                   9,631.77     0.35    12.69
 Venezuela IBC                  12,481.28     0.87   -14.44
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

