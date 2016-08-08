FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Colombia pesos firm on oil, risk appetite
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Colombia pesos firm on oil, risk appetite

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts with afternoon prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Currencies from Latin American
crude exporters strengthened on Monday, with both the Mexican
peso  and the Colombian peso gaining over
1 percent. 
    Prices of oil jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday amid
speculation that major producers would try to limit output.
  
    Moreover, the global appetite for risky assets remained firm
following Friday's solid U.S. jobs report, boosting the Mexican
and Colombian currencies.
    Many traders saw the figures as a sign of strength in the
world's No. 1 economy, which could spill over into emerging
markets despite the possibility that U.S. rates could rise
sooner as a result. 
    In Brazil, the real closed nearly flat against the
dollar, after falling earlier in the day.
    A local magazine reported over the weekend that construction
magnate Marcelo Odebrecht has told prosecutors he contributed
illegally to the election campaign of now-interim President
Michel Temer in 2014, when he was vice president and seeking
re-election on the ticket of now-suspended President Dilma
Rousseff. 
    "Emerging market currencies are higher today but the real
has been sidelined on political concerns," B&T brokerage trader
Marcos Trabbold said.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2059 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            895.53      1.13     12.77
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,442.61      0.86     33.49
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                57,635.43     -0.04     32.95
 Mexico IPC                    47,368.65      0.37     10.22
 Chile IPSA                     4,139.25      0.45     12.47
 Chile IGPA                    20,449.32      0.39     12.66
 Argentina MerVal              15,372.77     -0.13     31.67
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  9,697.20      0.53     13.45
                                                            
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.1666      0.05     24.64
 Mexico peso                     18.5600      1.13     -7.17
 Chile peso                        654.2      0.40      8.48
 Colombia peso                     2,994      1.47      5.85
 Peru sol                          3.313      0.54      3.05
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.6500      1.09    -11.38
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.28     -0.26     -6.61
                                                    
 

 (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City
and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
