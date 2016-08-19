FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly slip on Fed; Brazil real rises
August 19, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly slip on Fed; Brazil real rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday on growing debate over when U.S.
interest rates will rise following mixed signals from U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers and official communication.
    Bullish speeches from two Fed officials on Thursday put
investors on edge ahead of next week's meeting of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    Their comments clashed with the minutes from the Fed's last
policy meeting, which showed a consensus among U.S. central bank
policymakers that more data is needed before raising interest
rates.
    The Chilean peso weakened 0.55 percent, weighed
down by lower prices for copper. The Mexican peso 
 fell 0.16 percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.11
percent, tracking a decline in financial shares.
    But the Brazilian real strengthened 0.81 percent
after that country's central bank dialed back its daily currency
intervention following six straight daily losses.
    The central bank sold only $500 million worth of reverse
currency swaps, which function like dollar purchases from
investors for future delivery, from $750 million previously.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2124 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest      Daily    YTD pct
                                            pct      change
                                           change   
 MSCI Emerging Markets            910.34     -0.66     14.63
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,484.21     -0.49     35.76
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                59,098.92     -0.11     36.33
 Mexico IPC                    48,297.46     -0.29     12.38
 Chile IPSA                     4,147.42      0.09     12.70
 Chile IGPA                    20,493.64      0.05     12.90
 Argentina MerVal              15,598.22      0.21     33.60
 Colombia IGBC                  9,938.13      0.17     16.27
 Venezuela IBC                 12,257.61      0.59    -15.98
                                                            
 Currencies                    Latest      Daily    YTD pct
                                            pct      change
                                           change   
 Brazil real                      3.2071      0.81     23.50
 Mexico peso                       18.22     -0.16     -5.55
 Chile peso                        659.8     -0.55      7.56
 Colombia peso                     2,856      0.79     10.97
 Peru sol                           3.32     -0.48      2.83
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.9175      0.18    -12.97
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.37      0.46     -7.16
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Chris Reese)

