a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies down on strong U.S. data ahead of Yellen speech
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies down on strong U.S. data ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
slipped on Tuesday following strong U.S. housing data, but
caution prevailed ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday.
    New U.S. single-family home sales unexpectedly reached a
nearly nine-year high in July, offering additional support to
growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year. 
    Traders have been anxiously awaiting Yellen's remarks at the
annual central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for
clues over the timing of a rate increase.
    Recent comments by Fed policymakers have generally taken a
hawkish tone, but minutes from its last policy meeting suggested
officials remained divided over the issue. 
 
    Mexico's peso  weakened for the fifth
straight day, and the Colombian peso fell about 1
percent, despite rising crude prices .
    Stock markets were mixed, however, as strength in the U.S.
economy could also spell good news for companies from its Latin
American trading partners.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8
percent after posting its biggest daily loss since June the day
before.
    Traders also awaited suspended President Dilma Rousseff's
trial at the Senate, set to begin on Thursday. Lawmakers are
widely expected to confirm her impeachment, but many traders
expect that to be a trigger for further inflows into Brazil.
    Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.6 percent despite a
nearly 20 percent jump in shares of ICA as optimism
over the beleaguered construction firm's prospects grew as it
participates in major tenders. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                904.53     0.03    13.86
 MSCI LatAm                          2452.40     0.01    34.01
 Brazil Bovespa                     58303.75      0.9    34.50
 Mexico IPC                         48024.66    -0.56    11.74
 Chile IPSA                          4172.83     0.32    13.39
 Chile IGPA                         20625.72      0.3    13.63
 Argentina MerVal                   15772.15     1.77    35.09
 Colombia IGBC                       9960.58     0.48    16.53
 Venezuela IBC                      11963.15    -1.29   -17.99
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2185    -0.57    22.63
 Mexico peso                         18.3510    -0.28    -6.11
 Chile peso                            671.5    -0.45     5.69
 Colombia peso                          2916    -0.88     8.69
 Peru sol                              3.358    -0.24     1.67
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.8350     0.03   -12.49
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.44     0.13    -7.58
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
