a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw on Fed rate hike bets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw on Fed rate hike bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on thin trading volumes on Monday as
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers boosted
uncertainty about the prospect of an imminent rate hike.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the case for an
increase has grown but refrained from mentioning a specific
timeframe. 
    But her Vice Chair Stanley Fischer later said her comments
were consistent with the possibility of a September hike,
boosting the dollar's value all over the world.
    Traders now will turn to Friday's U.S. payroll report for
clues over the Fed's monetary policy.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.7 percent after
dropping 1.3 percent on Friday following Fischer's remarks.
    Traders also followed the final steps of suspended President
Dilma Rousseff's Senate trial, which is widely expected to
confirm her impeachment late Tuesday or in the early hours of
Wednesday.
    Rousseff said on Monday the future of Brazil was at stake as
her conservative opponents were using trumped-up charges to oust
her and roll back the social advances of the past 13 years.
 
    "Caution prevails because this is a week of key market
events," said José Carlos Amado, a trader with Spinelli
brokerage.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose,
however, supported by shares in blue-chip companies such as
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA 
and miner Vale SA.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                896.20    -0.58    13.51
 MSCI LatAm                          2425.11    -0.62    33.36
 Brazil Bovespa                     58439.96     1.25    34.81
 Mexico IPC                         47476.00     0.22    10.47
 Chile IPSA                          4160.86     0.44    13.06
 Chile IGPA                         20618.74     0.43    13.59
 Argentina MerVal                   15950.87     1.18    36.62
 Colombia IGBC                      10097.39    -0.12    18.13
 Venezuela IBC                      11916.94    -0.47   -18.31
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2479     0.72    21.52
 Mexico peso                         18.5730     0.15    -7.23
 Chile peso                            671.2    -0.48     5.74
 Colombia peso                       2923.52    -0.87     8.41
 Peru sol                              3.368    -0.45     1.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.0800    -0.46   -13.91
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.44     0.32    -7.58
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill Trott)

