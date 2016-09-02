FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise after U.S. jobs data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and
currencies firmed on Friday after surprisingly mixed U.S. jobs
data muddled the outlook for a rate hike this year.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs last month after
two straight months of more robust gains, while wage gains
moderated. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase
of 180,000. 
    Many traders had been making bets on a U.S. rate increase as
soon as September following recent hawkish comments by Federal
Reserve policymakers.
    But bets on a September increase dropped after Friday's jobs
report, while the odds of a December increase eased to slightly
better than even, according to U.S. future markets.
    "Markets were on a positive roll in terms of U.S. economic
figures and were caught off guard by the payroll numbers. The
future U.S. rate trajectory remains very murky," said Intercam
brokerage trader Glauber Romano.
    Chile's and Colombia's pesos strengthened over 1 percent,
also supported by rising prices of copper and crude oil,
respectively.
    But the Brazilian real had a somewhat volatile session as
many traders worried that President Michel Temer could face
difficulties gathering support for austerity measures in
Congress.
    Brazilian shares, however, jumped almost 2 percent as
blue-chip stocks such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA and lenders Itaú Unibanco SA 
and Bradesco SA.
    Shares of Embraer were among the biggest gainers after the
planemaker booked five orders from China's Colorful Guizhou
Airlines. 
    But utility CESP Companhia Energética de São Paulo
 dipped 0.1 percent on news that it will be excluded
from a preliminary review of the country's benchmark Bovespa
stock index.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     Latest     Daily    YTD
                                               pct     pct
                                             change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               899.85     0.98   12.21
 MSCI LatAm                        2,446.88     1.88   31.26
 Brazil Bovespa                   59,348.48     1.91   36.91
 Mexico IPC                       47,872.55     0.65   11.39
 Chile IPSA                        4,135.94     0.37   12.38
 Chile IGPA                       20,523.94     0.37   13.07
 Argentina MerVal                 15,885.39     0.91   36.06
 Colombia IGBC                    10,225.99     0.71   19.64
 Venezuela IBC                    11,817.31    -1.21  -18.99
                                                            
 Currencies                        Latest     Daily    YTD
                                               pct     pct
                                             change   change
 Brazil real                         3.2508    -0.08   21.42
 Mexico peso                        18.6515     0.51   -7.62
 Chile peso                           672.2     1.23    5.58
 Colombia peso                      2,954.6     1.12    7.27
 Peru sol                             3.389     0.15    0.74
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.9050     0.03  -12.90
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.25     0.20   -6.43
                                                      
 
 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.