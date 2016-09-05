FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly rise on thin trading volumes
September 5, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly rise on thin trading volumes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks
inched up on Monday, supported by higher crude prices and
expectations of low U.S. interest rates, though trading volumes
were thin due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States.
    Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data cast doubt on Friday over
the possibility of rate hikes this year, boosting demand for
high-yielding emerging market assets. 
    The figures seemed to contradict recent comments by key
Federal Reserve policymakers, who have repeatedly stressed that
the U.S. central bank could tighten policy as soon as this
month. 
    Higher oil prices  also supported demand for
shares of oil companies, with stocks of Brazil's state-owned
Petróleo Brasileiro SA  the biggest boost
to the Bovespa benchmark index.
    Nevertheless, Brazil's real currency slipped on
concerns new President Michel Temer could struggle to pass
austerity measures in Congress even after the impeachment of his
predecessor, Dilma Rousseff.
    Shares in meatpacker JBS SA dropped over 4
percent, leading losses in the index. Federal police questioned
on Friday the company's Chief Executive Wesley Batista about an
investment by pension funds in pulp maker Eldorado Brasil SA, on
whose board Batista sits. 
    Miner Vale SA  also dropped, tracking a
decline in China-listed iron ore contracts .IO62-CNI=SI.
    UBS analysts led by Andreas Bokkenheuser downgraded to
"sell" from "neutral" their recommendation for U.S.-listed Vale
shares, betting on lower iron ore prices during the
fourth quarter.
    Shares of Oi SA, which are not part of the index,
posted their best daily gain in a month. The telecom provider is
expected to file its bankruptcy reorganization plan with a Rio
de Janeiro court on Monday, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                910.73     1.24   13.28
 MSCI LatAm                          2453.49     0.04   34.02
 Brazil Bovespa                     59730.41     0.19   37.79
 Mexico IPC                         47929.53      0.3   11.52
 Chile IPSA                          4144.36      0.1   12.61
 Chile IGPA                         20561.37     0.09   13.28
 Argentina MerVal                   15963.84    -0.01   36.73
 Colombia IGBC                      10257.61    -0.06   20.01
 Venezuela IBC                      11880.32     0.31  -18.56
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2737    -0.66   20.57
 Mexico peso                         18.5480     0.28   -7.11
 Chile peso                            673.2    -0.25    5.42
 Colombia peso                       2935.22     0.00    7.97
 Peru sol                              3.397    -0.41    0.50
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.9600     0.23  -13.22
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.33     0.39   -6.91
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alan Crosby)

