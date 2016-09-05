(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Latin American stocks were mixed on Monday, with light trading due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data cast doubt on Friday over the possibility of rate hikes this year, boosting demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. The jobs figures seemed to contradict recent comments by key Federal Reserve policymakers, who have repeatedly stressed that the U.S. central bank could tighten policy as soon as this month. Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA dropped over 10 percent, leading losers in the benchmark Bovespa index . Federal police had questioned the company's Chief Executive Wesley Batista on Friday about an investment by pension funds in pulp maker Eldorado Brasil SA, on whose board Batista sits. However, higher oil prices supported demand for stock in oil companies, with shares in Brazil's state-owned Petróleo Brasileiro SA providing the biggest boost to the Bovespa. Oi SA, which is not part of the Brazilian index, posted its best daily gain in over a month. The telecom provider was expected to file its bankruptcy reorganization plan with a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Brazil's currency, the real, dipped 0.88 percent from Friday to 3.2821 per dollar on concerns new President Michel Temer could struggle to pass austerity measures in Congress even after the impeachment of his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso finished slightly stronger, closing up 0.17 percent from Friday to 18.569 per dollar. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Alan Crosby and Tom Brown)