FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat, currencies slip on lack of ECB stimulus hints
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat, currencies slip on lack of ECB stimulus hints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with final prices)
    SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were
broadly flat and most currencies retreated on Thursday after the
European Central Bank refrained from offering any clear hint of
additional stimulus.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank will study policy
options to ensure it can pursue its unprecedented money-printing
program but did not signal any expansion of its asset purchases.
 
    His comments triggered sales of emerging market assets,
which tend to benefit from looser policy in developed economies.
    Mexico's peso  was by far the biggest loser
in the region as traders waited for the release of the country's
2017 budget plan, which new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade
said would be in line with market expectations. 
    Rising oil prices  on Thursday did little to
soften the peso's underperformance, which has puzzled many
traders this year. Some analysts blame the peso's status as a
highly liquid currency, which leads traders to use the peso to
hedge their exposure to the rest of Latin America.
    Others point to the possibility that if Donald Trump won the
U.S. presidential election he could make good on promises to
curtail Mexico-U.S. trade flows.
    Most stock markets were either slightly lower or nearly
flat, with Brazilian steelmakers Gerdau SA  
rising after a drop in Chinese steel exports.
    Shares of Brasil Pharma SA jumped 20 percent
after Reuters reported Brazil's third-biggest drugstore chain is
close to selling two units for about 1.2 bln reais. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest        Daily     YTD
                                                   pct     pct
                                                change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 927.29     0.13   16.77
 MSCI LatAm                          2,504.59     0.04   36.88
 Brazil Bovespa                     60,231.65     0.17   38.94
 Mexico IPC                         47,416.97     0.04   10.33
 Chile IPSA                          4,106.14    -0.21   11.57
 Chile IGPA                         20,405.94    -0.16   12.42
 Argentina MerVal                   16,457.90     0.87   40.96
 Colombia IGBC                      10,458.54      0.1   22.36
 Venezuela IBC                      11,986.27    -4.04  -17.84
                                                              
 Currencies                            Latest    Daily     YTD
                                                   pct     pct
                                                change  change
 Brazil real                           3.2104    -0.07   22.94
 Mexico peso                            18.68    -1.66   -7.76
 Chile peso                             664.0    -0.38    6.88
 Colombia peso                          2,845     0.64   11.40
 Peru sol                               3.365    -0.09    1.46
 Argentina peso (interbank)            15.065    -0.10  -13.82
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.23     0.13   -6.30
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.