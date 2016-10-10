FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico currency, stocks rally as Trump outlook fades
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico currency, stocks rally as Trump outlook fades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates peso close, updates table)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's currency and stocks
rose on Monday over shrinking expectations that Republican Party
candidate Donald Trump could become the next U.S. President.
    Trump and Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton faced
off in a debate on Sunday less than a month before the
elections. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a
2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump uses vulgar
language and talks about groping women without consent.
 
    Mexican markets have suffered whenever Trump seemed to gain
in the race as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and financial
ties to Mexico.
    The Mexican peso  strengthened 2.04 percent
to its highest in nearly a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock
index rose 1.4 percent with all but two of 34 stocks
gaining.
    Trading volumes were thin across the region because of the
Columbus Day holiday in the United States.
    In Brazil, traders avoided making big bets ahead of a
congressional vote on a proposed constitutional amendment
capping the growth of public spending. 
    Investors remained optimistic that the proposal would be
swiftly approved even after the office of the country's
prosecutor general questioned its legality. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:
 Stock indexes                        daily %      YTD %
                                       change     change
                         Latest                
 MSCI Emerging Markets      918.68       0.42      15.68
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                2495.44       1.67      36.38
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa           61668.33       0.92      42.26
                                               
 Mexico IPC               48264.96        1.4      12.30
                                               
 Chile IPSA                4075.68      -0.04      10.75
                                               
 Chile IGPA               20317.35      -0.04      11.93
                                               
 Argentina MerVal         17136.22      -0.04      46.77
                                               
 Colombia IGBC             9985.44       0.21      16.83
                                               
 Venezuela IBC            13476.79       0.44      -7.62
                                               
                                                        
 


 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
