By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Tuesday as traders awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for clues over the possibility of a rate hike this year. Expectations that U.S. rates will rise in December have been growing ahead of Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Fed's September policy meeting. "An increase later this year is gradually becoming more likely," analysts with Guide Investimentos brokerage wrote in a report. Higher U.S. rates could drive capital away from high-yielding emerging markets, though markets generally believe any further increases will be slow. The Mexican peso weakened 0.1 percent after strengthening over 2 percent the day before. The peso has rebounded after touching a record low in September, on fading expectations that Republican nominee Donald Trump could become the next U.S. president. A drop in oil prices also weighed on demand for assets from crude exporters after calls for Russia to curb output received mixed responses from key officials. Crude prices had hit a one-year high on Monday after Russia said it was ready to join OPEC in reducing oil production. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8 percent, dragged down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA . Shares in retailer GPA SA were also among the biggest decliners following weak e-commerce figures. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 905.19 -1.47 15.68 MSCI LatAm 2482.79 -0.51 36.38 Brazil Bovespa 61155.63 -0.83 41.07 Mexico IPC 48155.63 -0.23 12.05 Chile IPSA 4087.39 0.29 11.06 Chile IGPA 20303.04 -0.07 11.85 Argentina MerVal 17059.11 -0.44 46.11 Colombia IGBC 9971.53 -0.14 16.66 Venezuela IBC 13412.44 -0.48 -8.06 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2067 -0.16 23.09 Mexico peso 18.9520 -0.14 -9.09 Chile peso 667 0.42 6.40 Colombia peso 2925.29 0.01 8.34 Peru sol 3.399 -0.15 0.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1900 0.07 -14.53 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.54 0.06 -8.17 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)