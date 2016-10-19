FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real firms before cenbank rate cut, Mexican peso up
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real firms before cenbank rate cut, Mexican peso up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with final prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed on
Wednesday before the central bank delivered its first rate cut
in four years to support a struggling economy, while Mexico's
peso gained ahead of the final debate in the U.S. presidential
election campaign.
    Brazil's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points after the
market close, though weaker-than-expected industrial output and
retail data had prompted a number of economists to predict a cut
of 50 basis points.  
    A Reuters poll showed economists were split between a 25
basis point and a 50 basis point cut, with only four out of 50
expecting the central bank to stand pat. 
    Mexico's peso currency and share index rose ahead of the
final televised debate between U.S. presidential contenders
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
    Republican candidate Trump has threatened to ditch a trade
accord with Mexico and he has pilloried U.S. companies for
investing there, stances that have hurt the peso.
    Polls suggesting that Trump's chances of victory have faded
during October have helped the currency to make up some of the
lost ground in the past few days.
    Brazil's currency rose before the market close, though the
stock index closed down after rising earlier in the day.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               913.35     0.53   15.01
 MSCI LatAm                         2587.78     0.63   41.42
 Brazil Bovespa                    63505.61    -0.43   46.50
 Mexico IPC                        48492.61      0.8   12.83
 Chile IPSA                         4256.38     1.29   15.66
 Chile IGPA                        21240.99     1.06   17.02
 Argentina MerVal                  18125.39     1.55   55.25
 Colombia IGBC                     10101.07      0.7   18.18
 Venezuela IBC                     13627.11     0.43   -6.59
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1690     0.44   24.55
 Mexico peso                         18.523     0.46   -6.98
                                                      
 Chile peso                           665.4     0.42    6.66
 Colombia peso                       2916.2    -0.33    8.68
 Peru sol                             3.381     0.03    0.98
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.185     0.10  -14.50
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.58     0.06   -8.41
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell and
Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
