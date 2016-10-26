FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down on oil; JBS slumps
October 26, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down on oil; JBS slumps

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Wednesday, tracking a decline in oil prices,
while shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA tumbled after a
government agency vetoed its plans to move some operations
abroad.
    Crude futures fell for a third straight day as investors
grew increasingly doubtful that OPEC members will agree to cut
output.
    The Colombian peso weakened 1.1 percent, the most in
three weeks, while the Mexican peso  slipped 0.8
percent. Both countries depend heavily on oil as an export and
source of revenue.
    Shares of oil companies, such as Brazil's state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA , also fell.
    Shares in JBS fell 17 percent, the largest
intraday drop since October 2008 and by far the biggest loser in
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    JBS said BNDES Participações SA, the
investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES
 opposed its reorganization plan, which included
separating the company's global operations and moving them to
Ireland. 
    Many investors saw the efforts as key to accelerate growth,
cut fundraising costs, optimize taxation and cater to a wider
base of investors.
    Shares of telecommunications firm Telefónica Brasil SA
 rose 3.2 percent, helping limit losses in the
benchmark index, after strong third-quarter results.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                909.29    -0.98    15.63
 MSCI LatAm                          2600.91    -0.71    43.15
 Brazil Bovespa                     63454.09    -0.65    46.38
 Mexico IPC                         47932.52    -0.33    11.53
 Chile IPSA                          4290.44    -0.52    16.58
 Chile IGPA                         21415.85    -0.46    17.98
 Argentina MerVal                       0.00        0  -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                      10017.44    -0.22    17.20
 Venezuela IBC                      13946.76     0.01    -4.40
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1276    -0.72    26.20
 Mexico peso                         18.6650    -0.80    -7.69
 Chile peso                            653.8    -0.09     8.55
 Colombia peso                       2965.07    -1.12     6.89
 Peru sol                              3.364    -0.39     1.49
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.2150     0.15   -14.67
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.56     0.39    -8.29
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
