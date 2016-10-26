EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down on oil, JBS slumps

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Wednesday, tracking a decline in oil prices, while shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA tumbled after a government agency vetoed its plans to move some operations abroad. Crude futures fell for a third straight day as investors grew increasingly doubtful that OPEC members would agree to cut output. The Colombian peso weakened 1.22 percent, the most in three weeks, while the Mexican peso slipped 0.95 percent. Both countries depend heavily on oil as an export and source of revenue. Shares in JBS fell 11.45 percent, the largest drop since March 2016 and by far the biggest loser in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. JBS said BNDES Participações SA, the investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES opposed its reorganization plan, which included separating the company's global operations and moving them to Ireland. Many investors saw the efforts as key to accelerate growth, cut fundraising costs, optimize taxation and cater to a wider base of investors. Shares of telecommunications firm Telefónica Brasil SA rose 3.54 percent, helping limit losses in the benchmark index, after strong third-quarter results. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:58 GMT: Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 910.58 -0.84 14.66 MSCI LatAm 2612.54 -0.26 42.78 Brazil Bovespa 63825.69 -0.06 47.23 Mexico IPC 47805.44 -0.6 11.23 Chile IPSA 4295.29 -0.41 16.71 Chile IGPA 21439.19 -0.35 18.11 Argentina MerVal 18187.58 -1.2 55.78 Colombia IGBC 10052.17 0.13 17.61 Venezuela IBC 14057.36 0.8 -3.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1413 -1.16 25.65 Mexico peso 18.6940 -0.95 -7.83 Chile peso 653.7 -0.08 8.57 Colombia peso 2967.8 -1.22 6.79 Peru sol 3.369 -0.53 1.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2000 0.25 -14.59 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.53 0.52 -8.11 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Diane Craft)