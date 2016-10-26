FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down on oil, JBS slumps
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down on oil, JBS slumps

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Wednesday, tracking a decline in oil prices,
while shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA tumbled after a
government agency vetoed its plans to move some operations
abroad.
    Crude futures fell for a third straight day as investors
grew increasingly doubtful that OPEC members would agree to cut
output.
    The Colombian peso weakened 1.22 percent, the most in
three weeks, while the Mexican peso  slipped 0.95
percent. Both countries depend heavily on oil as an export and
source of revenue.
    Shares in JBS fell 11.45 percent, the largest
drop since March 2016 and by far the biggest loser in Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    JBS said BNDES Participações SA, the investment
arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES opposed
its reorganization plan, which included separating the company's
global operations and moving them to Ireland. 
    Many investors saw the efforts as key to accelerate growth,
cut fundraising costs, optimize taxation and cater to a wider
base of investors.
    Shares of telecommunications firm Telefónica Brasil SA
 rose 3.54 percent, helping limit losses in the
benchmark index, after strong third-quarter results.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:58
GMT:
 Latin American market                                      
 prices from Reuters                                
                                                    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            910.58     -0.84     14.66
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2612.54     -0.26     42.78
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 63825.69     -0.06     47.23
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     47805.44      -0.6     11.23
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4295.29     -0.41     16.71
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21439.19     -0.35     18.11
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               18187.58      -1.2     55.78
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10052.17      0.13     17.61
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  14057.36       0.8     -3.64
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.1413     -1.16     25.65
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.6940     -0.95     -7.83
                                                    
 Chile peso                        653.7     -0.08      8.57
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2967.8     -1.22      6.79
 Peru sol                          3.369     -0.53      1.34
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.2000      0.25    -14.59
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.53      0.52     -8.11
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
