FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets swoon on news of FBI probe of Clinton emails
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets swoon on news of FBI probe of Clinton emails

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts, adds closing prices throughout)
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies mostly fell on Friday following news that the FBI
will review more emails related to Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use. 
    Mexico's peso  sank nearly 1.4 percent,
blowing past 19 per dollar, as global markets were rattled by
the news of the FBI probe, but the currency recovered a bit to
end down 0.7 percent at 18.97 per dollar. 
    Brazil's currency bid 1.3 percent lower in its second
straight day of losses after hitting its strongest level in more
than a year on Wednesday.     
    The Mexican peso has been particularly sensitive to the
outlook for the U.S. election, which is scheduled to take place
on Nov. 8.
    The peso was battered to a record low near 20 per dollar in
September as Republican candidate Donald Trump gained in the
polls, but the currency has rallied as Clinton bounced back and
then widened her lead.
    FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to several
congressional Republicans the agency had learned of the
existence of emails that appeared to be pertinent to its
investigation of Clinton's private email use. 
    A Reuters poll of fund managers earlier on Friday showed the
median expectation was for the peso to firm to 18 per dollar if
Clinton wins or slump to 21 per dollar if Trump is victorious.
 
    Brazilian stocks gave back most of their gains after
rising as much as 0.74 percent on Friday.
    Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent, but
clawed back from sharp losses to close down 0.22 percent.
    Shares in Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms 
company America Movil soared more than 12 percent to a
six-month high after its third-quarter earnings report showed
stronger profits. 
    
   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: 
 Stock indexes                 Latest      Daily     YTD
                                             pct     pct
                                          change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            903.50    -0.2   13.77
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2,598.41       0      42
 Brazil Bovespa                64,307.63    0.09   48.35
 Mexico IPC                    48,007.20   -0.22   11.70
 Chile IPSA                     4,289.78    -0.3   16.56
 Chile IGPA                    21,423.49   -0.25   18.03
 Argentina MerVal              17,869.06   -1.08   53.05
 Colombia IGBC                 10,069.25    0.01   17.81
 Venezuela IBC                 14,632.55    3.47    0.30
                                                        
 Currencies                       Latest   Daily     YTD
                                             pct     pct
                                          change  change
 Brazil real                      3.2035    -1.3   23.54
 Mexico peso                       18.97    -0.7   -9.17
 Chile peso                          649    0.12    9.35
 Colombia peso                  2,985.46   -0.89    6.16
 Peru sol                          3.362   -0.06    1.55
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.1850   -0.07  -14.50
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.52   -0.13   -8.05
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.