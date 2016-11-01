FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies weaken after strong U.S. data
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 3:20 PM / in 10 months

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies weaken after strong U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil and Mexico's currencies
weakened on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial
data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in December.
    Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in
October at the fastest pace in a year, according to Markit's
purchasing managers' index. 
    After the report's release, December fed funds futures
implied traders saw about an 82 percent chance that the Fed
would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting,
compared with 78 percent at Monday's close, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.   
    The data comes on the first day of the Fed's current two-day
policy meeting, after which it is expected to keep rates stable
and offer additional hints at the chance of a December interest
rate increase.
    Higher U.S. rates tend to lure capital away from
high-yielding emerging markets.
    The Mexican peso  weakened about 1 percent,
while the Brazilian real slipped 0.9 percent. Brazilian
markets will be closed on Wednesday due to a local holiday.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1 percent,
weighed down by a 2 percent decline in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA 
as traders booked profits on an 11 percent rally in October.
    However, shares of planemaker Embraer SA 
increased 4.5 percent after several analysts raised their
estimates for the company on a bullish outlook from executives
on Monday. 
    Analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for
Embraer's U.S.-listed shares to $26 from $23, citing
higher-than-expected margins the third-quarter when excluding
non-recurring items.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                904.63    -0.05    13.97
 MSCI LatAm                          2568.31    -1.69    42.77
 Brazil Bovespa                     64631.77    -0.45    49.09
 Mexico IPC                         47840.13    -0.35    11.31
 Colombia IGBC                      10132.91     0.46    18.55
 Venezuela IBC                      14871.82     1.23     1.94
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2183    -0.91    22.64
 Mexico peso                         19.0625    -1.06    -9.61
 Colombia peso                       3024.68    -0.72     4.78
 Peru sol                              3.363     0.00     1.52
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1450     0.07   -14.28
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.51     0.39    -7.99
                                                       
 


 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)

