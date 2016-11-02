(Updates with final prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 The Brazilian and Mexican
currencies weakened sharply on Tuesday on jitters about the
outcome of the U.S. presidential election, and U.S. data that
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in December.
Polls showed that Republican candidate Donald Trump had
closed the gap on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton ahead of
the Nov. 8 vote, spooking investors who fear Trump's threats to
tear up a trade deal with Mexico could batter Latin America's
biggest exporting nation.
The Mexican peso fell by more than 1.7
percent to its lowest level in more than three weeks while the
Brazilian real declined by 1.6 percent. Brazilian and
Mexican markets will be closed on Wednesday due to a local
holiday.
Separately, activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded in October at the fastest pace in a year, according to
Markit's purchasing managers' index.
After the report's release, December fed funds futures
implied traders saw a bigger chance that the Fed would raise
interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tumbled 2.46
percent, weighed down by a 4.69 percent decline in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
as traders booked profits on an 11 percent rally in October.
Still, shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose 3.5
percent after some analysts raised their estimates for the firm
on a bullish outlook from executives on Monday.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for
Embraer's U.S.-listed shares to $26 from $23, citing
higher-than-expected margins in the third-quarter when excluding
non-recurring items.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 900.52 -0.23 13.66
MSCI LatAm 2521.32 -3.48 37.79
Brazil Bovespa 63326.42 -2.46 46.08
Mexico IPC 47303.31 -1.47 10.07
Colombia IGBC 10165.90 0.79 18.94
Venezuela IBC 14911.82 1.51 2.22
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2412 -1.61 21.78
Mexico peso 19.185 -1.72 -10.19
Colombia peso 3048.24 -1.37 3.97
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0600 0.63 -13.79
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.38 1.17 -7.22
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon and Lisa
Shumaker)