10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. election uncertainty
November 3, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 3(Reuters) - Latin American currencies
seesawed on Thursday after two polls showed Democrat Hillary
Clinton with a slim lead against Republican Donald Trump in the
U.S. presidential race.
    The Mexican peso  strengthened 0.7 percent to
19.2 to the dollar after declining to the weakest in five weeks
earlier in the day.
    Trump has pledged to curb trade and financial flows with
Mexico if he wins.
    According to a Reuters survey, fund managers expect the peso
to firm to 18 to the greenback the week after the Nov. 8 vote in
the case of a Clinton victory. Should Trump win, the median
forecast was for the peso to tumble to 21 per dollar.
 
    Brazilian shares fell 0.6 percent as shares of
brewer Ambev SA dropped for a fifth day to the lowest
in over four months.
    Last week, Ambev cut its estimates for revenue and
investments this year as a deep recession weighed on beer sales.
 
    Analysts with Banco BTG Pactual SA lowered their price
target for the stock to 18.50 reais, citing weaker-than-expected
third-quarter results.
    Shares in state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA  also fell, weighed by a drop in crude
prices. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily   YTD %
                                                   %  change
                                   Latest     change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                887.30   -0.33    12.1
 MSCI LatAm                          2504.11   -0.06   36.94
 Brazil Bovespa                     62935.14   -0.62   45.18
 Mexico IPC                         47341.47    0.08   10.15
 Chile IPSA                          4261.70   -0.03   15.80
 Chile IGPA                         21299.49   -0.03   17.34
 Argentina MerVal                   17072.12    1.57   46.23
 Colombia IGBC                      10124.15   -0.15   18.45
 Venezuela IBC                      15425.40    1.42    5.74
                                                            
 Currencies                                    daily   YTD %
                                                   %  change
                                      Latest  change  
 Brazil real                          3.2318    0.11   22.13
 Mexico peso                         19.2445    0.71  -10.47
 Chile peso                            651.4   -0.32    8.95
 Colombia peso                        3067.8   -0.03    3.31
 Peru sol                              3.377    0.33    1.10
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1200    0.07  -14.14
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.33    0.46   -6.91
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
