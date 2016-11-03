EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. election uncertainty

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 3(Reuters) - Latin American currencies seesawed on Thursday after two polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with a slim lead against Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.7 percent to 19.2 to the dollar after declining to the weakest in five weeks earlier in the day. Trump has pledged to curb trade and financial flows with Mexico if he wins. According to a Reuters survey, fund managers expect the peso to firm to 18 to the greenback the week after the Nov. 8 vote in the case of a Clinton victory. Should Trump win, the median forecast was for the peso to tumble to 21 per dollar. Brazilian shares fell 0.6 percent as shares of brewer Ambev SA dropped for a fifth day to the lowest in over four months. Last week, Ambev cut its estimates for revenue and investments this year as a deep recession weighed on beer sales. Analysts with Banco BTG Pactual SA lowered their price target for the stock to 18.50 reais, citing weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. Shares in state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA also fell, weighed by a drop in crude prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 887.30 -0.33 12.1 MSCI LatAm 2504.11 -0.06 36.94 Brazil Bovespa 62935.14 -0.62 45.18 Mexico IPC 47341.47 0.08 10.15 Chile IPSA 4261.70 -0.03 15.80 Chile IGPA 21299.49 -0.03 17.34 Argentina MerVal 17072.12 1.57 46.23 Colombia IGBC 10124.15 -0.15 18.45 Venezuela IBC 15425.40 1.42 5.74 Currencies daily YTD % % change Latest change Brazil real 3.2318 0.11 22.13 Mexico peso 19.2445 0.71 -10.47 Chile peso 651.4 -0.32 8.95 Colombia peso 3067.8 -0.03 3.31 Peru sol 3.377 0.33 1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1200 0.07 -14.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.33 0.46 -6.91 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)