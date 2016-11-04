FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. jobs data, election uncertainty
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. jobs data, election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
seesawed on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and
uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors
on edge.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 161,000 jobs last month,
boosting worker wages, supporting the case for a December U.S.
interest rate increase. 
    But traders were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the
U.S. presidential vote on Tuesday as polls showed a tight race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
    The Mexican peso  weakened 2 percent last
week after surveys seemed to show Trump, who pledged to curtail
U.S. trade flows with Mexico, gaining ground.
    The peso strengthened 0.5 percent on Friday but looked set
to end the week nearly flat. Brazil's real was nearly
unchanged.
    Brazilian stocks were slightly higher after a heavy
batch of corporate results.
    Shares of road operator CCR Rodovias were the biggest
gainers as revenues from new projects boosted its third-quarter
results. 
    Shares of retailer GPA SA rose 2.7 percent,
paring back gains after rising as much as 6.8 percent earlier in
the day. The company said it was considering options for its
stake in appliance unit Via Varejo, boosting hopes
of a potential sale. 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                881.22    -0.42    11.43
 MSCI LatAm                          2480.03     0.64    34.67
 Brazil Bovespa                     62117.82      0.6    43.29
 Mexico IPC                         46727.79     0.09     8.73
 Chile IPSA                          4210.84    -0.73    14.42
 Chile IGPA                         21069.94    -0.65    16.08
 Argentina MerVal                   16724.00      0.1    43.24
 Colombia IGBC                      10038.35    -0.15    17.44
 Venezuela IBC                      16305.43     4.62    11.77
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2314     0.10    22.15
 Mexico peso                         19.0950     0.45    -9.77
 Chile peso                            654.5    -0.43     8.43
 Colombia peso                       3068.77     0.11     3.28
 Peru sol                              3.378     0.00     1.07
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.0850     0.10   -13.94
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.3     0.46    -6.73
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
