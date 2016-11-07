EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as traders boost bets on Clinton

(Updates closing prices, lead) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed to its strongest in nearly two weeks on Monday as traders boosted bets on a Hillary Clinton victory in the U.S. presidential election, after the FBI said it would take no further action against her. On Sunday, two days before the U.S. vote, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the agency stood by its July decision that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton stemming from an inquiry into her emails. Recent polls have showed a very tight battle, with a slight lead for the Democratic presidential candidate against Republican Donald Trump, who has promised to limit U.S. trade with neighbor Mexico and scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Mexican peso strengthened 2.3 percent to 18.575 per greenback, a marked change from weeks prior when the currency weakened as surveys showed Trump gaining ground in the race. Other emerging market currencies followed the Mexican peso higher, with the Brazilian real strengthening nearly 1 percent, partly due to higher oil prices. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 3.98 percent, with nearly all of the shares in the index rising. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 894.77 1.66 12.67 MSCI LatAm 2579.50 4.74 40.97 Brazil Bovespa 64051.65 3.98 47.75 Mexico IPC 48050.25 2.9 11.80 Chile IPSA 4251.19 0.9 15.51 Chile IGPA 21236.95 0.77 17.00 Argentina MerVal 17257.56 2.99 47.81 Colombia IGBC 9997.77 -0.55 16.97 Venezuela IBC 16680.50 7.02 14.34 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)