10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as traders boost bets on Clinton
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as traders boost bets on Clinton

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates closing prices, lead)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed to its
strongest in nearly two weeks on Monday as traders boosted bets
on a Hillary Clinton victory in the U.S. presidential election,
after the FBI said it would take no further action against her.
    On Sunday, two days before the U.S. vote, the director of
the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the agency stood by its
July decision that no criminal charges were warranted against
Clinton stemming from an inquiry into her emails. 
    Recent polls have showed a very tight battle, with a slight
lead for the Democratic presidential candidate against
Republican Donald Trump, who has promised to limit U.S. trade
with neighbor Mexico and scrap the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
    The Mexican peso  strengthened 2.3 percent to
18.575 per greenback, a marked change from weeks prior when the
currency weakened as surveys showed Trump gaining ground in the
race.
    Other emerging market currencies followed the Mexican peso
higher, with the Brazilian real strengthening nearly 1
percent, partly due to higher oil prices.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 3.98
percent, with nearly all of the shares in the index rising.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2200 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %  YTD % change
                                           change  
                              Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets          894.77       1.66         12.67
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                    2579.50       4.74         40.97
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               64051.65       3.98         47.75
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   48050.25        2.9         11.80
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4251.19        0.9         15.51
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   21236.95       0.77         17.00
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal             17257.56       2.99         47.81
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                 9997.77      -0.55         16.97
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                16680.50       7.02         14.34
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom
Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
