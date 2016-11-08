FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat as U.S. voting starts; Colombian peso strengthens
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat as U.S. voting starts; Colombian peso strengthens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso strengthened
by the most in a month on Tuesday as traders returning from a
local holiday increased bets that Hillary Clinton would become
the next U.S. president.
    Other Latin American currencies were nearly flat as
Americans headed to the polling stations. Such currencies had
rallied on Monday following an FBI decision to clear Clinton of
a probe over her use of a private email server while she was
secretary of state. 
    The Colombian peso strengthened 1.1 percent, after
slipping to a three-month low on Thursday as Republican
candidate Donald Trump seemed to gain impetus. 
    Concerns that Trump could step away from U.S. commitment to
free trade if he wins the race have weighed on demand for
emerging market assets throughout the election season, in
particular the Mexican peso .
    The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Tuesday as traders
erred on the side of caution on election day. 
    Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also limited
currency gains in the commodities-rich region amid fears of weak
demand in the world's biggest consumer of basic products.
 
    That also weighed on commodity-linked currencies in other
emerging markets, such as the South African rand and the
Russian rouble.
    The rand fell as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar as a
senior policymaker warned South African borrowing costs could
"double or triple" if agencies downgrade its credit rating to
"junk" in coming months as expected.    

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               900.43     0.63   12.67
 MSCI LatAm                         2568.92    -0.41   40.97
 Brazil Bovespa                    63510.17    -0.85   46.51
 Mexico IPC                        48239.04     0.39   12.24
 Chile IPSA                         4266.82     0.37   15.94
 Chile IGPA                        21302.79     0.31   17.36
 Argentina MerVal                  17148.19    -0.63   46.88
 Colombia IGBC                     10044.06     0.46   17.51
 Venezuela IBC                     17158.51     2.87   17.62
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2058    -0.09   23.12
 Mexico peso                        18.6500    -0.40   -7.61
                                                      
 Chile peso                             652     0.21    8.85
 Colombia peso                      3002.59     1.11    5.55
 Peru sol                             3.365     0.21    1.46
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.0325     0.12  -13.64
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.45     0.13   -7.64
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
