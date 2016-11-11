FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso slump for third day on Trump concerns
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso slump for third day on Trump concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian and Mexican
currencies weakened for a third day on Friday on concerns that
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies could
cause the Federal Reserve to increase rates by more than
expected and bring about a global trade shock.
    The peso has become a lightning rod for market anxiety
following Trump's surprise election victory due to fears about
the future of Mexican-U.S. trade relations. Trump has vowed to
build a border wall between Mexico and the United States, and
threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement.
    The currency weakened nearly 4 percent overnight to
a fresh record low over 21 pesos per dollar, heading for its
worst weekly performance since 2008. 
    Risk-aversion hammered other emerging markets as traders
feared higher U.S. interest rates could drain capital away from
high-yielding assets.
    The real fell as much as 3.9 pct to 3.49 reais, on
track for its worst three-day stretch since shortly after the
Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
    Many investors believe inflation could spike if Trump
follows through with pledges of heavy infrastructure spending,
triggering a response by the Fed.
    But the infrastructure proposals also triggered expectations
of higher demand for industrial metals, with copper prices
heading for their best weekly gain since 1980.
    The Chilean peso, whose performance tends to
closely follow copper prices, weakened a little over 1 percent,
less than its main peers.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               848.12    -3.14   10.26
 MSCI LatAm                         2232.58    -3.84   26.88
 Brazil Bovespa                    60064.04    -1.86   38.56
 Mexico IPC                        44955.82    -0.59    4.60
 Chile IPSA                         4166.20    -1.14   13.21
 Chile IGPA                        20865.24    -0.99   14.95
 Argentina MerVal                  15635.11    -3.66   33.92
 Colombia IGBC                      9633.43    -1.53   12.71
 Venezuela IBC                     23378.24     9.66   60.25
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4760    -3.38   13.55
 Mexico peso                        21.1110    -2.42  -18.38
 Chile peso                           664.2    -1.16    6.85
 Peru sol                             3.414    -0.35    0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.1500    -0.66  -14.31
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.36    -0.07   -7.10
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
