EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexico peso slump for third day on Trump concerns

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian and Mexican currencies weakened for a third day on Friday on concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies could cause the Federal Reserve to increase rates by more than expected and bring about a global trade shock. The peso has become a lightning rod for market anxiety following Trump's surprise election victory due to fears about the future of Mexican-U.S. trade relations. Trump has vowed to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States, and threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement. The currency weakened nearly 4 percent overnight to a fresh record low over 21 pesos per dollar, heading for its worst weekly performance since 2008. Risk-aversion hammered other emerging markets as traders feared higher U.S. interest rates could drain capital away from high-yielding assets. The real fell as much as 3.9 pct to 3.49 reais, on track for its worst three-day stretch since shortly after the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008. Many investors believe inflation could spike if Trump follows through with pledges of heavy infrastructure spending, triggering a response by the Fed. But the infrastructure proposals also triggered expectations of higher demand for industrial metals, with copper prices heading for their best weekly gain since 1980. The Chilean peso, whose performance tends to closely follow copper prices, weakened a little over 1 percent, less than its main peers. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 848.12 -3.14 10.26 MSCI LatAm 2232.58 -3.84 26.88 Brazil Bovespa 60064.04 -1.86 38.56 Mexico IPC 44955.82 -0.59 4.60 Chile IPSA 4166.20 -1.14 13.21 Chile IGPA 20865.24 -0.99 14.95 Argentina MerVal 15635.11 -3.66 33.92 Colombia IGBC 9633.43 -1.53 12.71 Venezuela IBC 23378.24 9.66 60.25 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4760 -3.38 13.55 Mexico peso 21.1110 -2.42 -18.38 Chile peso 664.2 -1.16 6.85 Peru sol 3.414 -0.35 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1500 -0.66 -14.31 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.36 -0.07 -7.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)